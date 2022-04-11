Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's wedding guests: All the stars who attended the couple's lavish Palm Beach ceremony

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot on April 9 in a star-studded ceremony held at the latter's Palm Beach residence in Florida.

As expected, the extravagant event was graced by several A-listers, as the 23-year-old star married the billionaire heiress. According to multiple sources, the wedding ceremony apparently cost about $5 million.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's star-studded wedding

The newlyweds were joined by a slew of A-listers, including television personality and chef Gordon Ramsay, tennis champion Serena Williams, and actress Eva Longoria, who had arrived for the three-day celebration.

For the event, Serena wore a black leather minidress along with a pair of silver heels and was accompanied by Amber Ridinger.

Daniel @DailyLibber Serena Williams and Eva Longoria are probably such a good time at weddings. Here they are at a party for Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and I just know they had fun. Serena Williams and Eva Longoria are probably such a good time at weddings. Here they are at a party for Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and I just know they had fun. https://t.co/6F55wadcCn

Victoria Beckham's best friend Eva Longoria wore a peach-coloured silk dress with gold accessories.

Ramsey, who has been a family friend of the Beckhams, wore a black suit with a white shirt. His spouse Tana, on the other hand, wore a shimmering gold dress, while daughter Holly chose an all-black outfit with a lacy top and leg-skimming pants. Ramsey's eldest daughter, Megan, wore a sea green wrap dress while his youngest daughter was seen in a wine-coloured bodycon gown.

Gordon Ramsey and his family at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding on April 9 (Image via Instagram/hollyramsayy)

Spice Girls Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm, supermodels Gigi Hadid and Gisele Bündchen, retired footballer Phil Neville, and Brooklyn's godfather Dave Gardner were among the other notable guests at the event.

The double ceremony, which celebrated Nicola's mother Claudia's Catholic religion and her father Nelson's Judaism, was hailed as "touching" and "emotional" by one guest.

“It was a very special occasion with lots of personal touches. Brooklyn and Nicola clearly put a lot of thought and effort into making the day as special as possible. They both looked stunning, and very much in love. Both of their families are very proud of them and delighted to see them so happy.”

The ceremony also saw his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, along with siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper present to support Brooklyn.

A brief look into Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's relationship

The duo were first linked in October 2019 after both had just ended their previous relationships. Brooklyn Beckham previously dated model Hana Cross while Peltz was in a relationship with Gigi and Bella Hadid's brother, Anwar Hadid.

They made their relationship official on Instagram in January 2020 and have been seen in several public and fashion events ever since. In July of that year, Brooklyn popped the question to Peltz and the duo got engaged, after dating for less than a year.

Although they planned to get married earlier, they decided to wait due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, they spent a lot of time together vacationing or attending public events ahead of their big day.

Before their wedding, the duo played a fun game with outlet Vogue Magazine, where it was revealed that Nicola Peltz was not a good dancer and was terrified of her first dance after the wedding, while Brooklyn Beckham revealed that he was most likely to cry during the wedding ceremony.

