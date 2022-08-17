Who is Nathan Apodaca? TikToker lands Hulu acting gig after video of him drinking cranberry juice and skateboarding goes viral

TikToker Nathan Apodaca, also known as 420doggface208 on TikTok, has landed an acting stint for the streaming service Hulu. The TikToker has been featured in the new season of Reservation Dogs. The series follows four Indigenous teenagers in Oklahoma who steal and save to get to their dreamland - California.

Apodaca became popular for his 2020 TikTok video, where he is seen lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's 1977 song, Dreams, and drinking cranberry juice. All the while, the TikToker is riding his longboard to work.

The video went viral on social media, earning the creator instant fame. His video was so catchy that celebrities like Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Shakira, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel recreated the clip.

The viral video also helped the creator earn some great opportunities, including commercials with Snoop Dogg and his own merchandise line. However, that wasn't all as he also earned a cameo in US President Joe Biden's virtual inauguration parade.

Who is Nathan Apodaca?

Nathan Apodaca is a 39-year-old TikTok creator who rose to fame after one of his videos went viral on the app.

Born to Toni Apodaca and Julia Apodaca on October 24, 1982, the Idaho resident is of Mexican descent. The creator often posts pictures with his mom on his social media accounts.

He went to Skyline High School and later graduated from Idaho State University, following which Apodaca joined Eastern Idaho Technical College.

The creator lived in poverty before becoming a star. On September 25, 2020, Apodaca was going to the seasonal potato processing factory where he worked when his car battery ran out. That was when he decided to ride his longboard to work and recorded a short video of the journey.

He posted the video on TikTok on a whim and decided to delete it if people didn't like it. Fortunately for the skateboarder, the video went viral and received nearly 100,000 views within an hour of posting.

Soon after his video went viral, the Idaho native started getting small gigs from various different projects.

In October of the same year, representatives from Ocean Spray and a local Nissan dealership decided to surprise Nathan Apodaca with an RV. They gifted him a red 2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X that he started to live in until he bought a $320k, five-bedroom house, where he lives with his fiancé and family.

Apodaca's fiancé is Estela Chavez, whom he met at hisold job and the two got engaged last year. Apodaca popped the question with a 3-carat diamond ring worth $22K.

The 39-year-old has three kids - two daughters Angelia and Makyla from a previous relationship and a baby boy with Estela.

Nathan owns a merchandise website called Doggface Merch, which sells clothing items like sweatshirts, t-shirts, caps and more. Speaking about the merchandise, the creator said in an interview:

“I went and bought myself an embroidery machine with my taxes, I started making beanies, and I made like, $1,000 off those beanies, man. And it was crazy. After my machine paid for itself, I was rolling for a minute.”

Nathan Apodaca's net worth is estimated to be around $900K, according to wealthyricheleb.com.

Something many of his fans don't know is that he named his TikTok ID after the American rapper Nick Dogg. Nick is a celebrated hip-hop artist who was nominated for four Grammy Awards between 1995 and 2007. Sadly, he lost his life to heart complications in 2008.

Edited by Madhur Dave