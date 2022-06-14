Chef duo creates world’s largest chicken nugget: How did the former MasterChef finalists make the 46-pound nugget?

Popular social media chefs Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis are back at it again with the world’s largest chicken nugget that weighs over 20 Kg (4l lb 3.34 oz). The creation is said to be 115 times larger than the average nugget.

Renowned chefs Nick DiGiovanni from the USA and Lynn Davis from Japan are known for creating larger-than-life food items, and this time they have stunned the world with their largest ever chicken nugget. The duo has secured their name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

What was the recipe for making the 46-pound nugget?

Nick and Lynn shared the whole process of creating the largest chicken nugget in their YouTube video. In the video, they are first seen tossing over 40 slices of bread and later mashing them up with the help of half a gallon of milk.

Nick and Lynja combined again to create a chicken nugget weighing over 20kg!

Being an enormous dish, the ingredients had to be colossal in quantity. Hence, the following was added:

40 eggs

18 Kgs of chicken

¾ cup onion powder

¾ cup garlic powder

1 cup salt

½ cup black pepper

The process, otherwise being simple, was a bit complex as the quantities were huge, and the mixing took time. Blending the ingredients, the duo added the mix to a large tray and later shifted it to a commercial oven to cook for some time. Halfway through it, they pulled out the chicken nugget to coat it with one final layer of breadcrumbs to make it crispy.

Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis secure their name in the Guinness World Records for the second time (Image via @NickDiGiovanni/ Twitter)

Not only were the ingredients’ quantity humongous, but the tools used to whisk the ingredients together were also immensely mighty.

The video shows it being inspected, weighed, and later declared the world’s largest chicken nugget. The almost 9-minute-long video has received over 13 million views and 77,000 likes in just three days.

Previous collaborations of Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis

Having appeared earlier in MasterChef Season 10, Nick collaborated with Lynn, who is famous for her recipes on TikTok and YouTube. In January, the duo made the world’s largest cake pop, for which they again secured their name in the Guinness World Records.

For the largest cake pop ever, the duo first measured the usual cake pop and then multiplied it by a thousand; imagine the kind of ingredients the pair must have used for this enormous cake pop! In the end, the cake pop weighed more than 44kgs.

TikTok stars Nick DiGiovanni and Lynja created the world’s largest cake pop in January 2022 (Image via Guinness World Records/ Twitter)

Nick, known for creating out-of-the-box videos, has experimented hugely with huge food items. He recently built a 100-layer Oreo from scratch.

Fans and viewers are going gaga over this record-worthy experiment and commenting on how much they love Nick and Lynja's videos. With 2 Guinness World Records, fans are now wondering which large food item they will be making next.

