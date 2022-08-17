Is TikTok deleting drafts? Social media users raise concern 

TikTok has become a thriving video-focused social media platform, amassing millions of users worldwide.

The app users now believe that the platform is deleting saved drafts without the account user giving permission for the same. However, TikTok has not addressed the issue.

Netizens have taken to social media to express their grievances with the platform. Many stated how they were in the middle of editing the video draft and ended up losing the content and expressed immense frustration about the same.

sads ☆ @sadsreads my tiktok updated and deleted all my drafts im gonna cry wth my tiktok updated and deleted all my drafts im gonna cry wth

chloe 🫧 @lightsabrqueen my (broken) phone just deleted 99 tiktok drafts AND the app— my (broken) phone just deleted 99 tiktok drafts AND the app— https://t.co/D5OFMp2o8g

Meztli (mes•tly) @iheart_chimalli WHY TFFFFFFFF TIKTOK DELETED MY DRAFTS !! WHY TFFFFFFFF TIKTOK DELETED MY DRAFTS !! 👺

flore hugged otp and isaac @FloreVuylsteke awh yeah btw, i deleted tiktok bc my storage was full after 1 vid… so now all of my drafts are gone awh yeah btw, i deleted tiktok bc my storage was full after 1 vid… so now all of my drafts are gone💀

ameena @whiteboyluvr69 all my drafts on tiktok deleted too DAWGGG ending it rn all my drafts on tiktok deleted too DAWGGG ending it rn

The drafts saved on the platform allow creators to swiftly edit videos before posting or uploading them. Several users work on videos multiple times and have separate days and times when they wish to upload the videos. This makes drafts an essential tool.

Although users are expressing distress over their drafts being automatically deleted at times, TikTok has not confirmed the glitch in the app.

How can one protect TikTok drafts from deletion?

For those unaware, one can create a draft by pressing the plus button which opens the camera screen. One can click the pink button to create a video, or the user can upload a video from their phone gallery.

After filming, one can tap the pink tick and click next. The next step would include tapping the 'Drafts' button, which will appear at the bottom left.

Unfortunately, the only way to ensure that users do not lose their drafts is to save the video on another platform. Due to the current glitch, the video might get deleted if it is saved on the app itself.

There is no direct method to save the draft to one’s camera roll. However, users can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Open the drafts folder and select the video you wish to save to your camera roll. Click on the ‘Next’ option after that.

Step 2: The screen will display "Who can watch this video" and the user will have to change the settings to "Only Me."

Step 3: One can then find more options and ensure that the "Save Video" option is switched on.

Step 4: The TikToker can then choose the "Post" option. If one checks their camera roll after following the steps, they should find the video saved.

How to delete drafts from the app?

If the platform user chooses to delete a draft from their account, they can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the Drafts page on one’s profile.

Step 2: Choose "Select" on the top right corner.

Step 3: Tap on the videos you would like to delete from your TikTok drafts.

Step 4: The app user can then tap on the "Delete" option present at the bottom of the screen.

Step 5: The app will then ask you to confirm the deletion. One can do so by pressing “Delete” again.

It is also important to note that the app deletes all drafts saved in your account after you uninstall it from your phone.

