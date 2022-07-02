How to enable TikTok's Dark Mode? Steps revealed 

TikTok's endless stream of short-form videos serves as a continuous source of entertainment for modern-day internet users. App developers work tirelessly to ensure that the user remains on the app for as long as possible. Dark Mode is one such feature that makes this possible. Reducing the strain on your eyes, it enables you to spend more time watching viral challenges and cute dog videos on the app.

After much anticipation, TikTok now has a Dark Mode feature, joining the likes of other social media apps like WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook. Although it still does not have support for Dark Mode on Android, it is slowly getting there.

How to turn on the feature on TikTok on an iPhone?

The Dark Mode feature is not yet available for Android users (Image via Reuters)

TikTok recently released a Dark Mode feature for iOS devices such as iPhones and iPads. This feature is a blessing for those who find the bright screen uncomfortable while using the app for an extended period of time. You can enable Dark Mode either by using the in-app switch or by using the system settings on your iPhone. Follow the following steps to do this; however, before proceeding, do ensure that you have updated your iOS to Version 13 and that you have the latest version of TikTok as well.

Here are the steps:

Open the TikTok app. Tap on the profile tab in the bottom right corner. Tap the three horizontal lines in the top right corner. Click on Setting & Privacy. Select the Content & Activity. Tap on the Dark Mode tab. Now you will see two options, Light and Dark Mode. Select Dark.

As soon as you select Dark, the app interface will switch to Dark Mode.

If you want to use the system settings for Light and Dark Mode, select "Use device settings," instead of Dark in step six.

Use Dark Mode on your phone

Now that you have set TikTok to follow your phone's system settings, it is time to enable Dark Mode for your phone

Open Settings on your phone. Tap Display & Brigtness. Tap on the Appearance section. You will see Light and Dark options; choose Dark.

Once this is done, your entire iPhone's appearance will change to Dark Mode.

There are other ways of enabling Dark Mode on mobile as well. If you find this method cumbersome, this is another way of doing it:

Open the Control Centre menu. Tap and hold the Brightness button for a few seconds to open the menu. Tap on the Appearance Mode button in the bottom left corner. If you are on Light mode, switch to Dark mode.

Here is an even simpler way of achieving the same result:

Open Settings Select Control Centre Tap on the Green + icon next to Dark Mode.

Next time you open the Control Center, you will find the Dark Mode option there.

It is important to note that the Dark theme will not be activated when you scroll through videos on the For You page. However, the Dark theme does become apparent in other sections of the app, such as your profile, settings, or Discover.

Is Dark Mode for Android on the cards?

As of now, no official statement has been passed by the developers of the app regarding a Dark theme for Android users. Patience is a virtue, and all anyone can do right now is to periodically check TikTok's settings to see if the option is there on their Android phone.

Once the feature is available for Android, the app will come up with a new update; a new feature cannot come on an outdated application.

