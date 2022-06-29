4Wierd on Twitch: Understanding viral emote and its meaning

If you're new to the Twitch community, the livestream chat box can be a daunting experience. Years of inside jokes, references, and emotes have taken up the space like never before.

Of course, trying to understand these hundreds of emotes, especially the newer ones, can prove to be a tricky business. Luckily, we've got you covered.

With that being said, to make the chat experience even better and more interactive, the Amazon-owned platform has a wide array of emotes available. These are specific emoticons aimed at engaging and rewarding viewers of a channel.

These special emotes often use custom illustrations, memes, art, or a streamer's face depicting different emotions. Though they are pretty easy to understand, certain new emotes are hard to follow.

One such addition to the emote family is 4Wierd, the viral emote that has created a buzz on the internet with its uniqueness. But what does it mean? Let's find out.

All you need to know about 4Wierd on Twitch

Hundreds of different emotes, with unique meanings and uses, make it hard to follow along with other viewers. One of those emotes is 4Wierd, a new variant of the popular 4HEad emote.

Both are pretty similar when it comes to their internal structure. However, the main difference is that in 4Wierd, well-known League of Legends streamer Cadburry has a rather serious and straight expression, whereas the 4HEad one has a full smiling face.

Different emotes on the streaming platform 1/2 (Image via Twitch)

4Wierd is one of the most recent additions to the vast array of emotes on the platform. As the name suggests, it is used when a streamer says or does something completely out of the box.

Different emotes on the streaming platform 2/2 (Image via Twitch)

Generally, the emote is meant to convey that something uncomfortable, strange, or dumb is happening on the livestream, like an exaggerated version of WierdChamp, another emote used in a similar context.

Twitch chat is one of the most popular and commonly used features on the streaming platform. It majorly allows communication between streamers and viewers and often plays an integral part in building a community around a single channel.

To put it simply, not only does it help viewers to engage with their favorite creators, but it allows streamers to give one of the best interactive video experiences to their viewers.

