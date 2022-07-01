Cinnamon rolls go viral on TikTok: Revealing how to make the sweet treat at home

A trend revealing how one can make cinnamon rolls at home stress-free, following a simple but creative recipe, has gone viral on TikTok. Many users have given the recipe a try and they can’t seem to get enough of it. It seems like the recipe is a major success.

The short-form video app has a large variety of content to offer. If you love culinary endeavors, you can head to TikTok for a vast range of recipes. Whether you want healthy meals or delicious snacks, you can easily find a recipe to try as you scroll.

Cinnamon rolls are a delicious treat, but they can be difficult to make at home sometimes, especially if you are not an experienced baker. Hence, since the simple but effective recipe went viral on the social media platform, the hashtag #cinnamonrolls has gained over 368 million views. The recipe has trickled beyond the TikTok food community to other social media platforms as well.

Creators on the app are sharing their variations of the trending cinnamon rolls recipe that uses the heavy cream hack.

How to make the mouth-watering TikTok cinnamon rolls?

Do you find it initimidating to make cinnamon rolls from scratch? TikTok to the rescue! It is now easier than ever to make delicious cinnamon rolls because we have a recipe that is easy to follow and comparatively less work. @Kotagilley shared the recipe for her viral cinnamon rolls, and all you have to do is follow the steps given below.

Pop open a can of refrigerated cinnamon rolls dough and put it in a baking dish.

Next, you pour heavy whipped cream into the baking dish and make sure to cover the bottom of the pan by a half-inch so that the dough can soak up the cream while baking and make it soft.

Then, you melt a stick of butter in a clean bowl and add a third of a cup of brown sugar to the bowl and mix until blended evenly.

Sprinkle cinnamon powder into the bowl and mix again.

As the TikToker suggests, it’s important for the mixture to have a dark syrupy consistency, so blending is key and can determine how your dish tastes. You can also add more sugar if needed.

Once complete, pour the mixture on top of your cinnamon rolls. The goal is to evenly coat all the cinnamon rolls to pack on the flavor.

Set your oven to 350 degrees.

After the oven is past the pre-heating stage, cover your cinnamon rolls with foil paper and place the baking dish in the oven to bake for 30 minutes.

Once the time is up, take out the baking dish from the oven, remove the foil paper, and behold your masterpiece.

You have to let the cinnamon rolls cool down for about 5 to 10 minutes before adding the finishing touch. Grab a spatula and spread the icing all over the cinnamon rolls generously to complete the recipe. Now, you can cut them as you prefer and enjoy the delicious goodness.

