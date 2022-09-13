How to make TikTok's raw carrot salad? Hormone balancing dish goes viral on platform 

Carrots are having their moment in the spotlight as TikTokers are now munching on them after finding out about their hormone-balancing qualities.

From makeup tutorials to budgeting hacks, a wide range of ideas regularly go viral on TikTok. In the past, the video-sharing app has also introduced users to recipes like green goddess salad, lettuce chips, pesto eggs, and more - all of which became internet trends soon after they were introduced on the platform.

One of the current food trends is the raw carrot salad, which has already gone viral with its hashtag receiving over 8.5 million views. The recipe for the salad is simple and requires grated carrot to be mixed with a few commonly available kitchen items like lemon juice, olive oil, coconut oil, and apple cider vinegar.

Read on for a step-by-step breakdown of the recipe.

Simple, balanced, and refreshing: Here is the recipe for raw carrot salad

The recipe for the salad is not complicated and can easily be added to someone's diet. It needs very few items, most of which are commonly available in household pantries. Here are the ingredients required to make the orange salad:

1) Two to three medium-sized carrots

2) Half a tablespoon of melted coconut oil

3) Half a tablespoon of olive oil

4) Splash of apple cider vinegar

5) One teaspoon of lemon juice

6) Low sodium salt

7) Freshly ground pepper

Shave or grate the carrots based on your preference.

Mix it with the oils, apple cider vinegar and lemon juice. Sprinkle with salt and pepper as per taste and enjoy the salad.

London-based nutritionist says that raw carrots help detoxify the body

The now-viral salad was pioneered by author and nutritional counselor, Dr. Ray Peat. It was popularised on TikTok by Paige Nicole.

Clarissa Lenherr, a London-based nutritionist who is also a member of the Complimentary and Natural Healthcare Council (CNHC), told Newsweek:

"We all know that vegetables have endless benefits for our health, but raw carrots actually contain specific forms of indigestible fibers that help to optimize the body's natural detoxification process.

She explained that a major amount of detoxification happens in the digestive system, and added that when our bowel movements are slow, the intestines can reabsorb estrogen, leading to estrogen dominance in the body.

Sara @SaraSakura99 I have never liked carrot cooked or raw but I tried the tiktok carrot salad and I'm obsessed now I eat it for lunch & dinner everyday.

Eating raw carrots can help prevent the reabsorption of estrogen since the fibers in its skin help in bulking up stool, thus enabling faster digestion. Clarissa added:

"Fibers from the vegetable also work to feed commensal bacteria, whilst not feeding unfriendly bacteria. This can help to support a healthy gut microbiome, which is a key part of digestive health and detoxification."

The root of the vegetable is also filled with beta carotene which converts into Vitamin A and helps promote good vision, eye health and immunity.

26-year-old Paige Nicole posted a video about the salad in July 2022. As per Newsweek, Paige is a Holistic Hormone Specialty student and works closely with hormonal imbalances, their causes, and remedies. In the video, she explained that the salad has become a "staple" in her diet for maintaining estrogen balance:

"This [salad] has become a staple in my diet for balancing the excess estrogen that can peak at different times in my cycle."

She also added:

"The fibers in the root help promote a healthy gut and intestinal function by how they are digested, which in turn, can help reduce the reabsorption of excess estrogen. This can help to balance out the estrogen-progesterone ratio, especially during high estrogen phases in the cycle."

She further informed viewers that estrogen imbalance during menstrual cycles causes PMS symptoms like bloating, fatigue, and cramps. At the time of writing this article, her video had over 500k views and over 64k likes.

