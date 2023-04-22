National Treasure: Edge of History and 4 Disney shows canceled after one season

National Treasure: Edge of History will not be renewed for a second season. The Nicolas Cage-starring franchise continued its story in the series, and there were even rumors that Cage would later appear in it. However, the announcement that Disney would not be pushing through with the show puts an end to everything.

This is not something new to Disney. All the non-Marvel and non-Star Wars shows are seeing an early demise after only one or two seasons. Some of the notable mentions among them are- Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Diary of a Future President, and Turner & Hooch.

Many Disney shows were canceled after one season despite having a considerable following, much like National Treasure: Edge of History. Shows like Willow or Turner & Hooch had quite a buzz going for them but were cut short after a few episodes.

Sabrina: The Animated Series, National Treasure: Edge of History and 3 Disney shows that were cut short after only one season

1) National Treasure: Edge of History

National Treasure: Edge of History is going off-air after only one season on Disney+. The original franchise had a large fan base, and this TV series would have been relevant to the films.

The show, which aired for just ten episodes, was based on the National Treasure franchise and narrated from the perspective of a young protagonist named Jess, who embarks on an exciting adventure to recover a lost Pan-American treasure while searching for answers about her family.

National Treasure: Edge of History had a pretty decent viewership and was the only show to get to Nielsen streaming rankings besides MCU and Star Wars shows on Disney. However, the ratings, both from the critics and the audience, were pretty low and might have been one of the reasons why Disney decided to cancel it.

2) Willow

It is especially saddening for the audience that there will be no second season for Willow, as it has been in development for many years. The live-action TV series was based on the 1988 film of the same name by Ron Howard and served as a sequel to the movie.

Many were excited to see Warwick Davis' Sorcerer after 35 years. However, it stands canceled after only one season, like National Treasure: Edge of History.

The plot of the series follows 20 years after the defeat of Queen Bavmorda. However, 6 unlikely heroes must come together and go on a quest away from home to fight their inner demons and save the world for a second time.

The show was well-received and had a high 83% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics. Needless to say, Willow had potential, like National Treasure: Edge of History.

However, according to rumors, the show did not live up to the hype expectations by Disney+, unlike its other show, The Mandalorian. So, the series got sacrificed in the alter of Disney’s search for profitability after a season.

3) Sabrina: The Animated Series

Sabrina: The Teenage Witch took the 90s by storm when it first appeared on-screen. The show went on to have 7 successful seasons before being off the air. Many expected this 1999 TV show, Sabrina The Animated Series, to go on for a long time as well, much like its predecessor. However, that did not happen, and the show met its early demise after only one season.

The show followed a young 12-year-old, Sabrina, and her adventures before she was a teen as a half-mortal and half-witch. As an animated series, it had a lot of potential. There was a lot of room to explore the magic in a more grandiose and imaginative manner. Despite receiving a favorable rating of 3 out of 5 stars from Common Sense Media, it was canceled for unknown reasons.

4) Turner & Hooch

The show, which is a sequel to the Tom Hanks film of the same name, was canceled after one season, similar to National Treasure: Edge of History. Drake and Josh star Josh Peck was seen in the lead role as U.S. Marshal Scott Turner Jr., the son of Tom Hanks’s character in the movie.

However, after much speculation, it was confirmed that the show would not return for a second season, much like National Treasure: Edge of History.

The plot follows the son of Tom Hanks, U.S. Marshal Scott Turner Jr., who inherits a drooling junkyard dog, much to his displeasure. However, he soon realizes that the dog might be the partner he needs in all his adventures.

The cancelation speculation started with Jay McLaren retweeting a fan tweet about season two and asking the fan not to hold their breath for another season. In an interview with Comicbook.com, Reginald VelJohnson finally stated that the show is not getting picked up for another run.

"Well, as far as I know, they're trying to sell it to another network or something like that. That's what I heard. But as of now, it's not going to be picked up, I don't think.”

So, like National Treasure: Edge of History, this show would also gather dust in the corner of Disney.

5) Bonkers

Bonkers is one of the most mysterious cases of Disney cancelations. The 1993 show was well-received by the general public, with high praise from critics as well as the audience. However, much like National Treasure: Edge of History, the show was canceled after only one season.

The plot follows a zany bobcat who retires from showbiz to help police around and solve mysterious crimes that are related to cartoon stars. Some may recall the theme song from Bonkers, which was especially catchy.

Unlike the other shows, the series featured 65 episodes in one season, which is a lengthy run.

Although all these shows got canceled after one season, they still hold a special place in people’s hearts. The National Treasure: Edge of History can be enjoyed by viewers on Disney+. Many of the other shows mentioned are either available on Disney+ for a subscription or on Tubi for free.

