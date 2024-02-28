NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 recap: Team chases the culprits of a military bank heist

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 had Agent Jane Tennant and her team coping with another crisis on the island. The episode presents the NCIS team trying different ways to determine the perpetrators of a money heist in the Navy Federal Credit Union bank.

After episode 2’s big assignment of retrieving escaped prisoners from a crashed US Marshall plane, the bank robbery happened inNCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3. The good news at the end of the previous episode was Agent Tennant’s return to her role in the office after a clearance from Agent Sam Hanna.

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 arrived on CBS on Monday, February 26, 2024. NCIS: Hawai’i is one of the spinoffs of NCIS that premiered in September 2021. As with the parent series, NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 continues to investigate crimes that challenge military and National security.

Navy Federal Credit Union bank gets robbed in NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3

Just out of the big task of hauling in the fleeing convicts from a convict transfer plane, the NCIS team has their hands full as the Naval bank is robbed in bright daylight.

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3, titled License to Thrill, has Jesse risking his life.

Robbers stole $150 thousand and fled on a motorcycle

Agent Tennant and her team are called in to handle the robbery in the Navy Federal Credit Union. The robber escaped on a motorcycle as the police chased him. The motorcycle chase ended at a cliff, from where the miscreant jumped off.

However, the police ran to the spot to realize, he had a co-conspirator waiting at the bottom of the cliff with a jet ski. The two make away from there, getting arrested. To add to the bizarre event, the NCIS team learned that the amount stolen was a meagre $150,000.

They agree that the well-planned and smoothly executed heist means the culprits are practised and have done it before. Tennant calls in the FBI, as bank heists are their forte. She asks Whistler to look up similar cases as NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 shows.

Jesse identifies the bike left behind by the robbers

Jesse meets his biking idol in NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 (Image via Instagram)

The robbers were using a motocross bike. Jesse identified the make and model of it as soon as he saw it. He realized that the bike cost thousands of dollars. At one time, Jesse was involved in stunt biking using motocross bikes and knows a lot about it.

The team grasped that the robbers robbed a few thousand of dollars, while they left behind a bike that cost half the price of the heist. That points to the fact that the robbery was not about money but the thrill.

Ernie, meanwhile, brought the information about another similar case a few months ago in a London museum. The criminals stole only $30,000 in cash while leaving paintings worth millions.

Tennant wonders about Sam’s reason for staying back as does Ernie

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 showed that Tennant suspects that Sam Hanna is staying back in Hawaii to keep an eye on her, and taking class is just an excuse. He has been telling everyone about training seminars.

She keeps looking for an opportunity throughout NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 to ask him directly but gets interrupted due to the case at hand. Tennant is not the only one who finds Sam’s excuse odd.

Ernie also thinks that Sam is talking too much about his class and wonders whether it's a cover-up for some other duty. He doubts whether the NCIS Los Angeles office would let go of one of their best agents, and he talks to Tennant about his views.

Jesse gets close to motocross bikers at a bar

Kate and Kai join Jesse in the bar to catch the thieves (Image via Instagram)

Jesse takes Kate and Kai to one of the motocross rallies, and they learn about a few bikes getting stolen. He also meets his teenage idol TJ Shaw, who was a great biker and now lives on the roads with other bikers.

As the agents follow the bikers to a bar, they find one biker, Xavier Duvall, throwing dollars into the air. Realizing that he was one of the robbers, Jesse asks Xavier to cooperate peacefully, but seeing the police, Xavier runs, gets hit by a truck and dies.

With Xavier gone, Jesse pretends to be a big fan to get information about the other thieves. He gets close to TJ as they go surfing. When asked, TJ says that he knew about the heist and had tried to stop it.

However, Jesse realizes that the others knew he's from law enforcement and took his surfing time to flee.

Jesse’s idol puts him in trouble

While Jesse calls in the other agents, he boards a plane with TJ. On one side, the agents look for the other bikers, with Sam catching two of them, while on the other, TJ parachutes out of the plane, leaving Jesse stranded without a parachute.

Jesse realizes that TJ is the mastermind behind all the heists. Left to die in the plane, Jesse radios Tennant who guides him into handling the craft. Jesse learns to fly out of desperation and manages to land safely.

He feels he has visited the dream of his youth in the past few days and has even regretted giving up biking to become a family man. After his safe landing in NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3, he wants to put it all behind him.

What is expected in the next episode after NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3?

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 has wound up the case of the money heist in the Naval bank.

The team moves on to the next case, as they are reported about the murder of a Navy pilot. In NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 4, titled Dead on Arrival, the dead body of a Navy pilot is discovered in a military resort.

To investigate the mystery of the unnatural death of the pilot, the NCIS team will need to go undercover. However, with their enquiry, they uncover a hidden criminal enterprise operating right in front of everyone.

Watch out for NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 4 to arrive on March 4, 2024.