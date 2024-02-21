NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3: Release date, where to watch and more

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 is slated for release on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 10 pm ET.

The plot is expected to continue from where episode 2 left off, with both the detectives tasked with a high-profile search. After the chaos of escaping prisoners, it's now the responsibility of the NCIS team to capture them. However, with hints of trust issues growing in the team, how they handle their dependence on each other remains to be seen in the upcoming episode.

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 is the third run of the spinoff of the parent show NCIS. The show is the fourth spinoff of the parent NCIS.

Created by Christopher Silber, Vanessa Lachey plays the protagonist Special Agent-in-charge Jane Tennant. NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 airs on CBS as did the previous seasons. It has a 60% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and advises reader’s discretion.

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3: When will it arrive?

Agent Tennant has a lot on her mind (Image via CBS)

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 will arrive on Monday, February 26, 2024. The show is airing at 10 pm ET on its usual Monday slot after NCIS season 21.

The show will land in the other regions simultaneously, as per time zones. Some of the timings based on the regions are listed below.

Hawaii Time Monday, February 26, 2024, at 5 pm Pacific Time Monday, February 26, 2024, at 7 pm Central Time Monday, February 26, 2024, at 9 pm Eastern Time Monday, February 26, 2024, at 10 pm Ontario, Canada Time Monday, February 26, 2024, at 10 pm Brazil Time Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 12 am Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 3 am Central European Time Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 4 am

Where will NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 air?

A scene from the show (Image via CBS)

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 will arrive on CBS, the official channel at the stipulated time slot as per the zone of airing.

The streaming partner for the show is Paramount Plus. As such, the episode will be available for streaming on Paramount+ the next day, Tuesday, February 27, 2024, for viewers who cannot access CBS.

Viewers interested in catching NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 on live TV can do so on platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, Prime Video with Paramount+ etc. The UK-based viewers of NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 will be able to watch the show on Disney Plus.

A short recap of NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 2

The second episode of the season, Crash and Burn, presented massive chaos after a prisoner transfer plane was brought down by terrorists.

The convicts had gunned down five US Marshalls before fleeing. While almost all the convicts escaped, Jackson Kekoa stayed back. The agents found him sitting in his place waiting for the authorities to arrive.

Neither did he hide, nor did he volunteer to help the authorities with any information. As he has two years of his sentence left, he wants to be left alone to complete his term without any hassles. The team planned to separate into groups and look for the escapees.

Ernie tried to get to the hacker’s location. With people moving in and out of the space he was working from, it was an uphill task. However, he reached the hacker’s computer system and hacked it.

Jesse and Kai, meanwhile, were on the lookout for a group of escaped thieves. They took Pike as a backup to catch the group. Pike distracted the woman among the thieves, while the other two sneakily arrested the other thieves.

However, the woman smashed Pike’s head into the food and made to run. When Pike caught up with her, she used a knife to take him hostage. Before she could harm Pike, Jesse used a stun gun on her.

Tennant and Hanna were in search of an escaped chemist, whom the terrorists with the guns wanted to capture, the information given to them by a reluctant Jackson.

However, before they could find out more, Lucy and Whistler found the escaped arsonist who was planning to burn down an oil tanker. The arsonist told them about Henry West, a serial killer among the escaped convicts.

As Tennant and Hanna reached West, he had the chemist at gunpoint. He was trying to leverage the situation to get a helicopter ride from the Russians along with the chemist.

The NCIS team shot down West and transferred the chemist to a safe location on the mainland. With most of the convicts arrested back, except West, the team returned to their posts.

While Agent Tennant could resume her position at the Hawaii Office, Agent Sam stayed back to train the staff on military tactics.

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3: Expected plot

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 dropping on February 26, is titled License to Thrill. The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

“After a brazen daytime robbery of a Navy Federal Credit Union, the NCIS team tracks down a group of adrenaline-seeking thieves; Tennant grows suspicious of Sam Hanna’s reasons for being in Hawaii.”

As per the synopsis, there's going to be another action-packed episode, as a daring robbery in broad daylight will push the agents to action. In high-octane tension, the team will rush to apprehend the criminals before things spiral out of hand.

Agent Tennant is back in her office (Image via CBS)

Meanwhile, things are not normal and friendly between Sam, played by LL Cool J, and Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey.

While Sam is staying back at the Hawaii office to teach military tactics, Tennant will start wondering about the real reason behind Sam sticking around. With rising suspicions and tensions within the team, there are many plot points to watch out for in NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3.

Catch NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 3 on CBS on Monday, February 26, 2024, and on Paramount+ and Disney+, on February 27, 2024.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE