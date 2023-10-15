Exploring LL Cool J’s workout routine- The secret behind his jacked physique

LL Cool J maintains his remarkable physique through a disciplined and multifaceted approach to fitness. At the core of his regimen is a consistent workout routine guided by his personal trainer, Scooter Honig. LL Cool J's workouts are intense, efficient, and strategically designed to produce maximum results in minimum time.

He combines classic weightlifting exercises like bench presses and curls with dynamic "cardio blasts" to achieve a balance of muscle-building and fat-burning. This combination not only sculpts his physique but also keeps his metabolism firing even during rest.

His training sessions are diverse, incorporating elements of plyometrics, fighters' moves, calisthenics, and endurance training. His interviews and workouts with Men's Health and Bodybuilding.com have provided all the insights about his dedication to staying in shape.

LL Cool J's workout routine

Chest/Cardio Circuit #1:

Barbell Bench PressSets: 2

Reps: 10–12

Explosive PushupSets: 2

Reps: 10–12

Note: Hold the fifth or sixth rep in the most difficult position for 5 seconds before continuing.

Jump RopeSets: 2

Duration: 1 minute

Intensity: At 70% of max heart rate

Chest/Cardio Circuit #2:

Barbell Bench PressSets: 2

Reps: 10–12

Cable CrossoverSets: 2

Reps: 10

Treadmill RunSets: 2

Duration: 1 minute

Incline: 3

Intensity: At 70% of max heart rate

Hanging Running ManSets: 2

Reps: 10–12

Biceps/Cardio Circuit:

Standing Barbell CurlSets: 3

Reps: 4–6

Preacher CurlSets: 3

Reps: 12–15

Mountain ClimberSets: 3

Duration: 1 minute

Intensity: At 90% of max heart rate

Exercise Descriptions:

1. Barbell Bench Press

Lie faceup on a bench with your back flat against it. Unrack the bar and raise it above you to arm's length. Lower the bar for a count of three until it touches your upper chest. Push the weight back up to the starting position for a count of two beats.

2. Explosive Pushup

Begin in a standard pushup position with your body in alignment, arms extended, and abs tight. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest is an inch or so off the ground. Instead of returning to the starting position normally, explode back up, aiming to get your hands and torso to leave the floor momentarily.

3. Cable Crossover

Stand between cable stacks with your arms extended to the sides, holding stirrup handles attached to the high pulley cables. Step forward about 18 inches for balance if needed. Pull the handles in front of you in an arc until they meet at your chest. Squeeze your pecs hard for a count of two.

4. Hanging Running Man

Grasp the handles of parallel bars. Assume an upright position with extended arms and locked elbows. Raise your left knee toward your chest, alternating with the right knee as if pedaling a bike. For added challenge, try doing dips while cycling.

5. Standing Barbell Curl

Stand holding a barbell with an underhand grip, hands shoulder-width apart, at arm's length against your thighs. Curl the bar up to the front of your shoulders. Lower it while keeping your upper arms stationary.

6. Preacher Curl

Sit at a preacher-curl station with your feet on the floor. Rest your upper arms on the pad so it rests snugly against your armpits. Reach down and grasp the bar with an underhand grip. Raise the bar to the front of your shoulders and squeeze your biceps at the top. Lower the weight without relaxing your biceps.

7. Mountain Climber

Assume the standard pushup position. Bring your right knee toward the right side of your chest. Without hesitating, bring your left leg forward while extending your right leg back. Continue in alternating fashion, running on the floor like an Olympic sprinter.

LL Cool J's indulgence in diet and rest

Diet

Protein Emphasis: He begins his day with a focus on protein intake, providing the necessary fuel and amino acids for muscle recovery and growth. He may even opt for a protein shake as part of his breakfast routine.

Carbohydrates for Energy: LL Cool J incorporates some carbohydrates into his early morning meals to provide him with the energy needed for his demanding schedule. For example, he might include a cup of finely blended oatmeal in his breakfast.

Flexibility Based on Goals: His diet is flexible and adjusts based on his fitness goals. When aiming to "lean out," he increases his consumption of fish, which is typically lower in fat and calories compared to other protein sources. In contrast, when preparing for specific roles like Sam Hanna in "NCIS," he adds chicken and steak to his diet to build muscle mass.

Occasional Indulgence: LL Cool J enjoys the occasional treat, such as a bite of cake or pie. This balanced approach allows for some flexibility and enjoyment in his diet while maintaining overall discipline.

Hydration: While not explicitly mentioned in the text, staying hydrated is likely an essential part of his diet. Adequate water intake is crucial for overall health and can support his workout performance and recovery.

Rest:

Sleep Duration: LL Cool J mentions that he typically gets around five to six hours of sleep per night. While this may be less than the recommended seven to eight hours for adults, he compensates with other forms of rest and recovery.

Napping: LL Cool J acknowledges the importance of short naps in his daily routine, likening them to a kindergartner's nap. He takes these naps daily, typically after a light lunch. Napping can help improve alertness and cognitive function during the day.

Visualization: During these rest periods, LL Cool J doesn't always sleep. Instead, he sometimes uses this time to close his eyes and envision his goals. Visualization and mental relaxation can help reduce stress and enhance mental focus.

Individualized Approach: LL Cool J recognizes the importance of rest for his overall well-being and likely adjusts his sleep and rest patterns based on his body's needs and his demanding schedule. Everyone's sleep requirements can vary, and it's essential to find a balance that works for one's lifestyle and recovery needs.

