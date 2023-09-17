The best thing to have for breakfast: And 5 alternatives

You might be wondering about the best thing to have for breakfast, as it is the most important meal of the day and if you kickstart it well, then the rest of the day is sorted.

You know, they say breakfast is like the superhero of meals – it's pretty darn important! Imagine this: you've been asleep for hours, and your body's running on empty.

That's where breakfast comes to the rescue. It's your morning fuel, helping you kickstart your day with a burst of energy. But it's not just about energy; breakfast does wonders for your brain too.

It's like giving your noggin a boost, making you sharper and more focused and it helps keep your mood in check, so you're not all grumpy in the morning.

And hey, if you're trying to watch your weight, breakfast is your ally. It stops you from raiding the cookie jar mid-morning because you're starving. Plus, it keeps your blood sugar in check, which is great for your overall health.

What is the best thing to have for breakfast?

The best thing to have for breakfast (Image via Getty Images)

Oatmeal is like a breakfast superhero! Here's why:

Heart Helper: Oatmeal is loaded with a special kind of fiber called beta-glucan. Think of it as your heart's best friend as it swoops into your belly and latches onto bad cholesterol, helping your body get rid of it. That's a win for your heart because it lowers your risk of heart problems.

Steady Energy: Unlike those sugary breakfasts that make your energy spike and then crash, oatmeal is a steady buddy. It gives you a slow and steady release of energy. So, you won't be reaching for snacks before lunch.

Nutrient Booster: Oatmeal doesn't stop at heart health; it's a nutrient powerhouse. It's got stuff like manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, and iron, all of which your body needs for different jobs, like making energy and keeping your immune system strong.

The best thing to have for breakfast (Image via Getty Images)

Keeps You Full: Oatmeal's superpower doesn't end there. It's high in fiber, which means it makes you feel full for longer which is a plus if you're trying to manage your weight because you won't be as tempted to snack on unhealthy stuff later in the day.

5 alternatives of oatmeal to have for breakfast

1. Greek Yogurt with Berries and Honey

The best thing to have for breakfast (Image via Getty Images)

Imagine waking up to a creamy bowl of Greek yogurt that's packed with protein and calcium, then you can toss in a handful of those juicy, colorful berries like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries – they not only add a sweet burst of flavor but also come with a bonus load of antioxidants. And for that perfect finishing touch, a gentle drizzle of honey to make your taste buds dance.

2. Scrambled Eggs with Spinach and Tomatoes

The best thing to have for breakfast (Image via Getty Images)

Picture this – fluffy scrambled eggs that are not only super tasty but also bring a load of protein and healthy fats to your morning. Now, add in some leafy green spinach, which is like a vitamin and mineral powerhouse, and juicy tomatoes for that tangy twist with a sprinkle of cheese to take it to the next level. It's a savory and satisfying breakfast, done right.

3. Avocado Toast

The best thing to have for breakfast (Image via Getty Images)

It's the toast that's all the rage! Take a ripe, creamy avocado and mash it onto a slice of whole-grain bread. Season it with a pinch of salt, a dash of olive oil, and some black pepper – simple, yet utterly delicious and if you're feeling fancy, toss on some sliced tomatoes, a poached egg with a gooey center, or a little crumble of feta cheese. It's like a party on your plate.

4. Smoothie Bowl

The best thing to have for breakfast (Image via Getty Images)

This one's a blend of your favorite fruits, whipped up with creamy Greek yogurt or your choice of milk, whether it's dairy or plant-based. Pour it into a bowl and let your creative side shine with toppings like crunchy granola, nuts, seeds, and more sliced fruits than you can count. It's like an edible work of art that's also super satisfying.

5. Chia Seed Pudding

The best thing to have for breakfast (Image via Getty Images)

Here's a breakfast that practically makes itself while you sleep. Just mix those tiny chia seeds with your choice of milk, whether it's almond, coconut, or regular dairy, and add a touch of sweetness with honey or maple syrup.

Let it chill in the fridge overnight, and when you wake up, it's turned into this thick, creamy pudding. Top it off with fresh fruit or a sprinkle of nuts for that perfect blend of textures and flavors.

Incorporating diverse breakfast options like Greek yogurt with berries, scrambled eggs with spinach, avocado toast, smoothie bowls, and chia seed pudding can infuse your mornings with a delightful array of flavors and essential nutrients.