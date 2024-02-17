NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 2: Release date, where to watch, and more

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 2 will arrive on February 19, 2024, on CBS and a day later on Paramount+. Titled Crash and Burn, the plot will take over from the storyline of episode 1 after their classified information is leaked on the Dark Web.

Agent Tennant and Sam Hanna must get their act together to locate the downed prisoner plane and secure the leak before it takes on a massive proportion of issues.

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3, the third run of the spinoff of the parent NCIS series, came back with its premiere episode on February 12, 2024. As with the previous seasons, the show plans to drop one episode weekly.

This season of NCIS: Hawai’i will continue to follow special agent-in-charge Jane Tennant as she leads her team to secure military and national security from their Pearl Harbor Field Office of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader’s discretion is advised.

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 2: When will it arrive?

Next episode of NCIS: Hawai'i will arrive on its usual Monday slot (Image via CBS)

The second episode of NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 is slated to arrive on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 10 pm ET. With different regions airing the show simultaneously, the release timing in each time zone will be different.

As per regions, the release time in some areas is mentioned below.

Hawaii Time Monday, February 19, 2024, at 5 pm Pacific Time Monday, February 19, 2024, at 7 pm Central Time Monday, February 19, 2024, at 9 pm Eastern Time Monday, February 19, 2024, at 10 pm Ontario, Canada Time Monday, February 19, 2024, at 10 pm Brazil Time Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 12 am Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 3 am Central European Time Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 4 am

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 2 will be aired in its usual timeslot just after NCIS season 21 has aired its scheduled episode.

Where will NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 2 arrive?

Since the show was created as a CBS exclusive, NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 2 will be aired on CBS. However, it will be available for streaming on Paramount+ the next day. Viewers who cannot access CBS and have a Paramount subscription need to wait 24 hours to watch the show.

While there is no announcement, the show will appear later in the season on Direct TV, Fubo TV, and Prime Video with Paramount+, as it did for the previous seasons.

A short recap of NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 1

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 1, titled Run and Gun, saw Agent Tennant ready to report for duty after receiving clearance from her medical tests. Her final test is with Agent Sam Hanna, whom she can trust to talk about Charlie-1 and her fugitive mentor. However, she needs to work, not talk, to heal.

Sam clears her, and as she eases into work, the team is gathering evidence about the killing of a witness under protection by two gunmen in broad daylight. The victim, Josh Brenner, an administrator in the Department of Defense, had helped take down many corrupt but powerful people.

While he was starting over with a new identity, all his information on WitSec was leaked on the Dark Web, along with classified data on others. NCIS had to collaborate with the US Marshalls to find the source of the leak.

After getting an address in Las Vegas, Tennant and Sam Hanna flew to the location to stop the hackers. While they found the hackers were funded by a Russian mob, they also uncovered their real aim, which was a prisoner transfer.

As the hackers’ team brought down the prisoners’ plane to get to their target, Tennant rushed to stop them, and the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

What to expect from NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 2?

The plot will continue where it left off in a cliffhanger (Image via Instagram)

Titled Crash and Burn, the upcoming NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 2 will focus on the scene of the crashed prisoner transport plane. As prisoners try to escape in the chaos, it is the NCIS team’s job to capture the fugitives before they cause disorder.

Sam Hanna and Agent Jane Tennant are tasked with securing a high-profile Russian prisoner before the hacking team gets to him. With high stakes and great responsibility, the team’s actions will mark its success.

Watch out for the adrenaline-pumping NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 episode 2 slated to land on CBS on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 10 pm ET.

