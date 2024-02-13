What time will NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 episode 1 premiere? Synopsis. trailer, and more

CBS has confirmed the release date for NCIS: Hawai'i season 3. The latest season of the crime procedural is set to premiere on Monday, February 12, 2023, with its first episode.

When the series originally debuted in 2021, it gained a lot of traction. It is the first series in the NCIS franchise to be set outside of the mainland USA and to star a female lead.

With season 2 coming to an explosive close last May, season 3 was confirmed soon after. NCIS: Hawai'i is coming to CBS this month with more exciting plot twists and thrilling action and drama.

What time will NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 episode 1 debut?

NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 will release its first episode on February 12, 2023. The release time for different locations is as follows:

Pacific Time: 7 pm

Central Time: 9 pm

Eastern Time: 10 pm

Hawaii Time: 5 pm

Ontario, Canada Time: 10 pm

Brazil Time: 12 am

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

How to watch? Airing and streaming options explored

NCIS: Hawai'i will be airing new episodes on CBS, which is available through traditional cable TV as well as live TV streaming subscriptions like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. For those who want to stream the series, Paramount Plus also allows subscribers to watch episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i.

Plot explored: Threat to National Security amidst issues with the cartel

CBS has released the official plot of the first episode, along with the release date and time. NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 episode 1 is titled Run and Gun, and the synopsis for it reads as follows:

"After passing her medical and psych evaluations, Tennant is surprised to see Sam Hanna conducting her final interview to clear her return to work. Also, when the team discovers a breach in the U.S. Marshal's database, Sam joins Tennant in Las Vegas to locate the hacker."

Season 3 will pick up where season 2 left off, and we will see Jane Tennant and her team contend with new and more challenging cases, including data breaches, which are a matter of National Security.

There is a possibility that Tennant might try tracking her fugitive former mentor, who escaped custody in the last season.

They will also be investigating a series of murders that are most likely related to a cartel, and special agent Lucy Tara will become a focus for this season.

Who stars in the upcoming episode? Vanessa Lachey is joined by LL Cool J, among others

This season, we will see Vanessa Lachey return in the lead role as Jane Tennant. She will be joined by LL Cool J as Sam Hanna as a recurring special guest star on the series. LL Cool J is reprising his role from NCIS: Los Angeles.

Others starring include Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, and Tori Anderson in the role of Kate Whistler.

The first episode has been directed by Tim Andrew from a script penned by Jan Nash and Christopher Silber.

Watch this space for more updates on subsequent episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i season 3.

