NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas NMD S1 Knit: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas NMD S1 Knit marks yet another milestone in the partnership between Adidas and NEIGHBORHOOD. This collaboration, following their successful venture last year, introduces a new interpretation of the iconic NMD design.

The product range in this collaboration combines the essence of both brands, offering a sleek, innovative style that appeals to fashion enthusiasts and sneaker collectors alike.

Crafted to perfection, the collection represents a blend of aesthetics and performance. The latest sneaker iteration, while taking cues from the previous partnership, showcases a more refined and minimalistic design.

The focus on a black palette highlights the sleekness and versatility of the shoes, making them suitable for various styles and occasions.

The NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas NMD S1 Knit is a new sneaker that costs $250. It is available online and in Adidas stores worldwide.

NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas NMD S1 Knit is constructed from high-performance yarn

The sneaker features a distinctive shark-tooth pattern, enhancing the visual appeal while maintaining a subtle elegance. This design element, incorporated throughout the sock-like upper, sets the shoe apart in the realm of street fashion.

Another standout feature is the tonal Three Stripes, elegantly curving at the base of the sneaker.

The shoe is constructed with high-performance yarn, with at least 50% of the material sourced from Parley Ocean Plastic. This eco-conscious approach not only contributes to sustainability, but also ensures durability and comfort.

NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas NMD S1 Knit collection (Image via Adidas)

The chunky black BOOST sole is a key highlight, offering unparalleled comfort and support. The midsole is adorned with co-branding from Adidas and NEIGHBORHOOD, showcasing the collaboration's exclusivity and premium nature.

Additional features of the collaboration

The sneakers are equipped with reflective black laces, adding a functional yet stylish element. Additionally, the Adidas trefoil grip on the outsole ensures stability and traction, making the shoe practical for everyday wear.

NMD woven callout: A signature detail

A notable addition is the NMD woven callout on the inside heel, which serves as a testament to the shoe's lineage and quality. This feature adds an extra layer of branding and identity to the sneaker.

NEIGHBORHOOD is a popular Japanese fashion brand that made its name in streetwear fashion. They're known for high-quality streetwear and have made an appreciable visibility among fashion enthusiasts.

The Adidas NMD line is known for changing the sneaker game. These shoes use advanced technology and look stylish, making them popular among sneakerheads.

NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas NMD S1 Knit collection (Image via Adidas)

The NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas NMD S1 Knit collection is a statement of style and innovation.

With its unique design pattern, sustainable materials, and connection with two iconic brands, this collaboration is certainly a unique experience for fashion enthusiasts and sneakerheads.

Available online and at select global retailers, it is a must-have addition to any collection.