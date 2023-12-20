NEIGHBORHOOD x Vans Sk8-Mid 83 DX sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The NEIGHBORHOOD x Vans Sk8-Mid 83 DX sneakers are here, marking yet another exciting chapter in the collaboration saga between NEIGHBORHOOD and Vans.

These two fashion powerhouses have joined forces again, bringing a reimagined version of the classic Vans Sk8-Mid 83 DX. This partnership is a perfect marriage of minimalistic flair and distinctive style, capturing the hearts of both avid sneakerheads and streetwear aficionados.

These sneakers are a work of art, crafted meticulously to showcase a harmonious blend of materials and branding elements. Available in sleek black and a chic “natural” (cream) color, they cater to diverse fashion tastes. The luxurious suede silhouette of these sneakers screams sophistication, making them an irresistible pick for both serious collectors and those who love to rock their kicks on the regular.

The NEIGHBORHOOD x Vans Sk8-Mid 83 DX sneakers will be available in NEIGHBORHOOD’s webstore from December 22 at 10 p.m. EST (or 12 p.m. JST on Saturday, December 23) at $202.

The design details of the NEIGHBORHOOD x Vans Sk8-Mid 83 DX sneakers show that the collaboration between NEIGHBORHOOD and Vans is nothing short of extraordinary. The upper part of the sneaker is a tasteful mix of premium suede and leather, striking a perfect balance between rugged durability and plush luxury.

The branding on these sneakers is thoughtful and prominent. The “NBHD” logo embossed on the heel and the “NEIGHBORHOOD” detailing on the toe are subtle yet bold statements.

This branding extends to the tongue and insole, reinforcing the unique identity of this collaboration. Wrapping around the midsole, NEIGHBORHOOD’S “CRAFT WITH PRIDE TOKYO EST. 1994” mantra adds a slice of the brand’s rich history and commitment to excellence.

Reflecting on a Year of Eclectic Collaborations

2023 has been quite the year for NEIGHBORHOOD, filled with an array of collaborations that span a variety of industries and styles. From joining forces with CLOT and Dickies to teaming up with Polaroid and BE@RBRICK, NEIGHBORHOOD has proven its prowess in blending diverse cultural elements into its designs.

Their latest endeavor with Vans is a continuation of this innovative and eclectic journey, resulting in a sneaker that appeals to a broad audience.

The Combined Legacy of NEIGHBORHOOD and Vans

The NEIGHBORHOOD x Vans Sk8-Mid 83 DX sneakers are a celebration of the rich legacies of both NEIGHBORHOOD and Vans. Vans, a favorite since the 1960s, has made its mark in skate and surf communities. This collaboration bridges these distinct worlds, offering a sneaker that resonates with style and cultural depth.

In essence, the NEIGHBORHOOD x Vans Sk8-Mid 83 DX sneakers are much more than just a pair of shoes. They symbolize a collaboration that’s steeped in craftsmanship and creativity. With their minimalist design, premium materials, and thoughtful branding, these sneakers are sure to appeal to a wide audience of fashion lovers.

Available for $202 exclusively on NEIGHBORHOOD’s website, this is a golden opportunity to own a piece of fashion history.

As the release date of December 22 approaches, these sneakers stand as a shining example of the enduring allure and innovative spirit of both NEIGHBORHOOD and Vans in the dynamic world of street fashion.