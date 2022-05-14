Neil Patrick Harris' Amy Winehouse cake photo resurfaces online, sparks backlash against HIMYM star

How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris (aka NPH) once again faced a lot of backlash as the controversial photo of an Amy Winehouse cake from his 2011 Halloween party resurfaced online. The cake was featured at the party around three months after Winehouse's death at the age of 27.

At the time, the photo was tweeted by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita. However, shortly after the controversy began, Mikita quickly deleted the cake picture from his Twitter account.

As per reports from 2011, the cake was displayed on the buffet at the party. While some portals claimed that NPH had ordered and organized for the cake to be displayed, there has been no confirmation of the claim.

Neil Patrick Harris' cake featuring Amy Winehouse creates controversy

While the origin of the cake at Neil Patrick Harris' party is unknown, it stirred much online uproar at the time. The online portal reported the initial news of the insensitive cake, Oh No They Didn't, which shared the screenshot of Justin Mikita's picture of the cake.

The picture showcased how the cake had been inspired by Amy Winehouse's corpse and featured a mangled and decaying version of it. As per the controversial photo, the cake was on a tray that resembled a gurney and had a note on it which read:

"The Corpse of Amy Winehouse."

Furthermore, it also had some illegible texts below the aforementioned one. The cake also portrayed Winehouse as a corpse with decomposing eyes, blood, and her tongue sticking out of her mouth.

The cake was also made to be hyper-realistic, with skin patterns mimicking decay in her body. It also showcased an autopsy scar on her chest area after a post-mortem.

Netizens react to Neil Patrick Harris' Amy Winehouse cake

Following the incident, numerous fans took to social media to express their opinions on the distasteful corpse cake at Neil Patrick Harris' 2011 Halloween party.

The controversial picture has resurfaced multiple times throughout the years, fetching a lot of hate for the 48-year-old star.

Numerous tweets labeled the picture as 'insensitive' and 'distasteful,' while most others berated it for being in poor taste. The fact that the cake was featured at the actor's Halloween party, mere months after Amy Winehouse's death from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27, garnered even more scrutiny from the public.

Recently, the development was featured in the subreddit of Deuxmoi, which might have been the reason behind the sudden attention to the decade-old incident. At a recent event, many Twitter users also claimed that they were not aware of this situation involving The Matrix: Resurrections star.

