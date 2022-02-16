4 must-watch Netflix movies in February 2022

If you're a movie buff, Netflix has a lot in store for you this month. We have already seen the release of some amazing movies and some more are on their way.

We are quickly going to brief you about 4 must-watch movies in February 2022. Check them out.

Netflix: 4 movies to watch in February

1) Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Face of Madness Returns

If you are a lover of thriller movies, you will be super excited to know that David Blue Garcia's Texas Chainsaw Massacre is coming out this month. The movie is set half a century after the original movie. This spine-chilling thriller will once again have the infamous Leatherface, who is after a group of friends as they have accidentally entered his territory, somewhere in wild Texas.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre premieres on February 18.

2) Tall Girl 2

The movie has been streaming on Netflix since February 11. Those who watched the first movie, released back in 2019, are finding it easy to relate to the plot. Here we see Jodi Kreyman, played by Ava Michelle, having the better out of life.

The 6 foot tall protagonist is now much more confident than what she used to be and even has a boyfriend. On top of that, she is pretty popular in her music school. But what viewers found interesting was her means of handling her newfound insecurities and popularity.

3) The Tinder Swindler

February is not always all about love, sometimes it can be about vengeance too. Netflix's new release, The Tinder Swindler, streaming since February 2, is about a corrupt diamond merchant and his ways of conning large sums of money from women whom he connects with on a social dating platform. However the party begins when some of the victims think about having a payback.

The movie has already bagged a whopping 95% rating from Rotten Tomatoes and 7.3/10 from IMDb.

4) Love and Leashes

Streaming since February 11, Love and Leashes is a South Korean movie that has romantic and comical elements in it. The plot revolves around two co-workers who find themselves in a contractual relationship and how they deal with their pain and pleasure. The movie is directed by Park Hyun-jin and based on Gyeoul's Webtoon Moral Sense.

Some of the other movies that were released on Netflix this month that are worth watching are The Addams Family, and The Exorcist.

Edited by Sabika