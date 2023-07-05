Netflix's Burn the House Down cast list and characters explored

Netflix's new revenge thriller series, Burn the House Down, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The show centers around a young woman whose life took a devastating turn after her house was burnt. Her mother was wrongly accused of setting fire to the house, so the woman decides to find out the truth and expose the real culprit.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''The affluent Mitarai family, who run their own hospital, met with a terrible misfortune when their house became engulfed in flames. Thirteen years later, Anzu Murata (Mei Nagano) visits the Mitarai residence in hopes of becoming its new housekeeper but is met by the owner’s beautiful yet intimidating second wife, Makiko (Kyoka Suzuki). Anzu lands the job and goes about her duties, but she has an ulterior motive for infiltrating the Mitarai house...''

The series features Mei Nagano in the lead role, along with numerous others portraying important supporting characters. The show is helmed by Yūichirō Hirakawa and is based on the acclaimed manga of the same name.

Netflix's Burn the House Down cast: Mei Nagano and others to star in new thriller series

1) Mei Nagano as Anzu Murata

Mei Nagano essays the role of Anzu Murata in Netflix's Burn the House Down. Anzu is a young woman who's had a traumatic childhood as her house was burnt down and her mother was accused of setting fire to the house. But she believes her mother was innocent and sets out to find out the real truth.

Anzu is the protagonist of the story and it's her journey that forms the core of the narrative. Mei Nagano looks quite impressive in the series' trailer, as she perfectly captures her character's determination and fearlessness with astonishing ease. Nagano's other notable film and TV acting credits include Motherhood, Riding a Unicorn, Police in a Pod, and many more.

2) Kyoka Suzuki as Makiko

Kyoka Suzuki dons the role of Makiko in the new Netflix revenge thriller series. Makiko is the second wife of Anzu's father and plays a key role in the story. She's known to be quite an intimidating figure and seems to have some ulterior motives.

Kyoka Suzuki looks brilliant in the series' trailer, promising to deliver a powerful performance. She's previously appeared in The 13 Lords of the Shogun, Midnight Ferris Wheel, Welcome Home, Monet, and Mother's Trees, to name a few.

3) Taishi Nakagawa as Shinji Mitarai

Taishi Nakagawa stars as Shinji Mitarai in Burn the House Down. Apart from that, more details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but he's set to play a pivotal role in the show. Nakagawa is well-known for his performances in Black Night Parade, The 13 Lords of the Shogun, and Tom and Sawyer in the City, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Burn the House Down also features various others playing crucial supporting/minor roles like:

Yuri Tsunematsu

Kie Kitano

Sakurako Konishi

Mari Hamada

Mitsuhiro Oikawa

Don't forget to watch all the episodes of Burn the House Down on Netflix on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes