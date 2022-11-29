Netflix's Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields- Where is Laura Miller's father Tim Miller now?

Netflix's upcoming docu-series Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields is ready to premiere on November 29, 2022, chronicling the unsolved murder of Laura Miller, along with the deaths of three other women who were killed in a similar fashion and dumped in an abandoned rural lot, now known as the Texas Killing Fields. Since the tragic murder of the teenager in 1984, her father, Tim Miller, has continued to struggle for justice, something that was never served.

Between 1971 and 2006, over 30 women were brutally killed and dumped along the area of Interstate 45 that runs for 50 miles between Houston and Galveston. The string of unsolved murders drew a lot of media attention, but to little avail. Only a small percentage of these cases have been solved.

Tim Miller went on to start a foundation dedicated to solving cases much like his daughter's. In his 70s now, Miller continues to fight for justice, serving as the head of Texas EquuSearch (TES), in memory of his late daughter, Laura.

Who is Laura Miller's father, Tim Miller, and where is he now?

Tim Miller is originally from Wellington, Ohio, but has resided in Texas. He was abandoned as a child by his parents. He was raised in an abusive household of relatives who barely cared for him. He had a difficult childhood and adulthood.

After surviving the trauma as a child, he lost his infant son to crib death, something that tore him apart. But that was not all. He also lost his brother and father. It finally became too much when his 16-year-old daughter, Laura Miller, disappeared in 1984. Two years later, her body was found in the same field where another woman's body was found in the same state.

He was divorced by the time his daughter's dead body was found. This was the time when he was completely consumed by grief and anger. He strongly believed that the authorities weren't doing enough to solve the murder. When authorities weren't able to track down Laura Miller's murderer, Tim started his own investigation as a volunteer search-and-rescuer.

Over time, he took that up as a career and established the Texas EquuSearch (TES). This is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to helping families locate missing relatives. According to reports, the organization successfully located 400 individuals and 200 bodies over a two-decade period.

Tim Miller also allegedly believes that he has solved his daughter's murder. He believes that Clyde Hedrick, their next-door neighbor, was behind Laura's murder. He was convicted of another unrelated manslaughter. Hedrick has denied this completely. Authorities also allege that Laura's death resembled the work of a serial killer, making Hedrick an unlikely suspect.

As of today, Miller continues to help families in honor of his daughter and serves as the head of TES. He currently resides in Santa Fe, Texas, where the TES headquarters are located. He had a health scare in 2021, as announced on the organization's Facebook page. He is healthy now.

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields will discuss Laura Miller's death in greater detail. The docuseries airs on Netflix on November 29.

