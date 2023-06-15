Netflix's Glamorous cast list and characters explored

Netflix's new drama series, Glamorous, will hit the streaming platform on Thursday, June 22, 2023. It focuses on a queer man who's going through an existential crisis until he gets a dream opportunity to work with a prominent makeup mogul, which changes his life forever. Here's Netflix's official synopsis of the show, as per their YouTube channel:

''GLAMOROUS tells the story of MARCO MEJIA, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul MADOLYN ADDISON. It's Marco's first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.''

It stars Miss Benny in the lead role, alongside various others portraying important supporting characters. The show is helmed by noted TV writer and producer Jordon Nardino.

Netflix's Glamorous cast list: Who stars in the new queer drama series?

1) Miss Benny as Marco Mejia

Miss Benny portrays the lead role of protagonist Marco Mejia in Netflix's Glamorous. Benny is going through an existential crisis, and his life takes a dramatic turn after he gets an opportunity to work with a famous makeup mogul named Madolyn Addison.

Marco Mejia is the protagonist of the show, and it'll be fascinating to watch how the character is explored. Benny looks quite impressive in the trailer and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the show. Their other acting credits include Dreamcatcher, A Taylor Story, and Fuller House, to name a few.

2) Kim Cattrall as Madolyn Addison

Kim Cattrall portrays the character of Madolyn Addison in the new drama series. Madolyn is a prominent makeup mogul known for her creative genius and charismatic persona. She leads a flamboyant life, and her equation with Marco Mejia forms the crux of the story.

Kim Cattrall looks stunning in the role in the series trailer, as she perfectly captures her character's raw charisma and charm with astonishing ease. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from her in the series. She's widely known for her work on Sex and the City, The Ghost Writer, and Sensitive Skin, among many others.

3) Zane Phillips as Chad

Actor Zane Phillips plays the role of Chad in Glamorous. Chad is Madolyn's son and works as the director of sales for her company. Apart from that, more details regarding his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect him to play a significant role in the story.

Zane Phillips' other notable acting credits include Partner Track, Narcolepsy, Legacies, and many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the new movie also stars numerous others in key supporting roles:

Jade Payton as Venetia

Michael Hsu Rosen as Ben

Graham Parkhurst as Parker

Ayesha Harris as Britt

Brock Ciarlelli

Matt Rogers

Aldrin Bundoc

The official trailer for Glamorous offers a peek into the eventful life of protagonist Marco and the various people he meets. It also briefly depicts some hilarious moments and maintains a lighthearted and lively tone that would make for an entertaining viewing experience.

Viewers can stream all episodes of Glamorous on Netflix on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

