Netflix's Love at First Sight cast list and characters explored

Netflix's upcoming romantic movie, Love at First Sight, is all set to air on the streaming platform on Friday, September 15, 2023.

The movie tells the story of a young woman who meets another charming young man on a flight. The two ultimately fall in love but the journey that lies ahead isn't that simple.

Here's Netflix's description of the movie, as per their official YouTube channel:

''100,000 daily flights around the world. 6 million travelers. One connection. After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection.''

The synopsis further states,

''A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?''

Love at First Sight stars Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy in the lead roles, with several others who are part of the supporting cast. Debutant Vanessa Caswill is the director the film, with Katie Lovejoy and Jennifer E. Smith serving as writers.

Netflix's Love at First Sight cast list and characters

1) Haley Lu Richardson as Hadley Sullivan

Haley Lu Richardson stars in the lead role as Hadley Sullivan in Netflix's Love at First Sight. Hadley is a charming young woman who meets another handsome man on a flight to London. During the journey, they talk a lot about their lives and interests and ultimately fall in love.

Haley Lu looks quite charming in the movie's trailer and promises to deliver a memorable performance. Apart from Love at First Sight, she has appeared in several other movies and shows like Ravenswood, Shake It Up, Edge of Seventeen, and many more.

2) Ben Hardy as Oliver

Ben Hardy essays the role of Oliver in the new Netflix romantic movie. Oliver is a man who's extremely passionate about numbers, statistics, and data. He starts talking to Haley on the flight and the two bond over their journey.

He looks brilliant in the film's trailer and promises to deliver a fine performance. He also shares impeccable onscreen chemistry with Haley Lu Richardson which further elevates the movie.

Hardy has been a part of quite a few acclaimed and popular movies like Bohemian Rhapsody, EastEnders, and The Voyeurs, among many more.

3) Rob Delaney as Andrew

Actor Rob Delaney portrays the character of Andrew in Love at First Sight. Andrew is Hadley's father who's expected to play an important role in the story. Not much is known about his character as of now.

Delaney is a popular actor, known for his work on The Power, We Are Not Alone, The School for Good and Evil, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the rom-com also includes many other talented actors like Sally Phillips as Tess, Dexter Fletcher as Val and Tom Taylor as Luther Jones.

Viewers can stream Love at First Sight on Netflix on Friday, September 15, 2023.