Netflix's Once Upon a Crime: Release date, trailer, and more details

Netflix, the global streaming juggernaut, is preparing to captivate its audience with a mesmerizing fusion of fairy tales and crime dramas in the upcoming movie, Once Upon a Crime. The highly anticipated Japanese drama exemplifies this unique concoction. The upcoming movie is slated for release on September 14, 2023.

This captivating tale will serve as a bold reimagination of Aito Aoyagi's revered novel, Akazukin, Tabi no Tochu de Shitai to Deau. The upcoming fantasy promises to be a fairy tale with a twist. The narrative is set to take viewers on a thrilling journey where the iconic character of Little Red Riding Hood is recast as a detective, solving mysteries in the fantasy world.

Unfurling the murder mystery in Once Upon a Crime: Trailer and plot insights

The captivating trailer of Once Upon a Crime introduces viewers to fairy tale characters Cinderella and Little Red Riding Hood. The two navigate through a murder investigation revolving around Cinderella's iconic glass slippers. It showcases the unexpected convergence of these timeless personalities, their graceful presence at an extravagant ball, and the thrilling commencement of their pursuit of truth.

The trailer also acquaints viewers with the prince in a mesmerizing scene where he gracefully dances with Cinderella at the enchanting ball gaining admiration from Little Red Riding Hood. However, a twist in the tale occurs when tragedy strikes the Prince finds himself wrongfully accused of murder and subsequently arrested, despite his desperate protests of being innocent.

The official synopsis of Once Upon a Crime, as per IMDb, reads:

"Follows Little Red Riding Hood as she hunts criminals who commit crimes in famous fairy tales such as Cinderella and Hänsel and Gretel, and it gained popularity for its sophisticated mystery-solving turns and twists."

The forthcoming movie will showcase a junction of the two worlds, hoping to solve a murder mystery. It will portray the evolving dynamics between the characters as they unveil the truth in the story. With the beloved characters, the movie will surely be a treat for viewers with remarkable cinematography.

The cast behind the curtains of Once Upon a Crime

The upcoming fantasy Japanese movie possesses a line of seasoned actors that includes Hashimoto Kanna, who will reprise her role as the titular character. Little Red Riding Hood. Kanna has made an indelible mark in the cinema landscape and is renowned for her voice acting in the anime series Classroom and Gintama. Her addition to the upcoming film will add depth to the narrative.

Alongside Kanna joining will be Araki Yuko, who will take up the role of Cinderella. Yuko is renowned for her acting prowess in the movie Graduation and is also featured in the TV series Kamen Rider Wizard.

Elevating the film further would be Iwata Takanori, who will be cast as Prince Takanori. Being a seasoned actor, Takanori is featured in 70 movies and is famous for his roles in movies and series such as Botanical Books and High & Low: The Story of S.W.O.R.D.

Once Upon a Crime, helmed by Fukuda Yuichi and penned by Aito Aoyagi, is produced under the stewardship of Shinzô Matsuhashi and Shinichi Takahashi.

Once Upon a Crime is set to release on Netflix on September 14, 2023. This captivating combination of fairy tale and crime drama guarantees an exhilarating experience for the audience and fans of the fantasy world. Tune in and dive into the enchanting realm with Little Red Riding Hood and Cinderella.

