Netflix's Overhaul cast list: Who stars in the new Brazilian action movie?

Netflix's highly anticipated Brazilian action flick, Overhaul, will air on the platform on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The movie focuses on a truck racer who loses everything, following which he decides to accept a dangerous offer from a group of thieves who're interested in hiring him as their driver. The official synopsis of the film, as per Netflix Media Center, reads:

''In the first Brazilian action movie on Netflix, Roger (Thiago Martins) is a truck racing driver who starts driving for a cargo robbery gang in order to keep his team. Once inside the crime, he will have to fight hard to get out. The cast also includes Sheron Menezzes as Rainha, also a professional pilot, in addition to Raphael Logam, Milhem Cortaz, Evandro Mesquita and Paulinho Vilhena, among others.''

Overhaul features a highly talented cast led by Thiago Martins, along with many others playing key supporting roles. The action flick is directed by Tomas Portella and written by Leandro Soares.

Thiago Martins and others star in Overhaul

1) Thiago Martins as Roger

Actor Thiago Martins dons the lead role of Roger in Netflix's Overhaul. Roger is a truck driver who's going through a difficult phase in his life as he's lost all his money. With no other options left, he decides to accept a lucrative offer from a group of criminals who're looking to hire him as their getaway driver.

Roger is the protagonist of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how his character evolves over the course of the narrative. Thiago Martins looks quite impressive in the film's trailer and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the movie.

His other film and TV acting credits include A Mother's Love, Ambitious Women, The Silver Cliff, and Brazil Avenue, to name a few.

2) Raphael Logam as Danilo

Actor Raphael Logam essays the character of Danilo in the new action movie. Apart from that, more details pertaining to his character are not yet revealed at this point, but he reportedly plays a significant role in the story.

Raphael features in the trailer and it'll be fascinating to see how his performance pans out in the film. He's previously appeared in Tô Ryca 2, Executive Order, and A Revolta dos Malês, among many more.

3) Milhem Cortaz

Milhem Cortaz is also a part of the cast of Netflix's Overhaul. Apart from that, more details regarding his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but he'll play a major role in the movie.

Cortaz is a critically acclaimed Brazilian actor who's known for his performances in Amores Pandêmicos, Likes for Sale, The Others, Bob Spit - We Do Not Like People, A Mother's Love, and many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the movie also stars various other actors who play crucial supporting/minor roles. These include:

Evandro Mesquita

Sheron Menezzes

Paulo Vilhena

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can look forward to a thoroughly engaging film with a gripping plotline and spectacular action sequences.

Don't forget to watch Overhaul on Netflix on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.