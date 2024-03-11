Netflix's The Signal: Full cast list explored

The Signal, a German sci-fi series, dropped on Netflix on Thursday, March 7, 2024. It chronicles the struggle of Sven, a man whose wife, who is an astronaut, suddenly disappears while leaving behind a trail of clues about extraterrestrial beings. Sam finds himself on a quest to discover the cause of his wife's disappearance, all the while adjusting to life as a single parent to their daughter.

The major characters in the show include Florian David Fitz, Peri Baumeister, Yuva Bennett, Nilam Farooq, Hadi Khajanpour, Katharina Schuttler, Katharina Thalbach, Meret Becker, Uwe Preuss, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others.

The primary cast of The Signal

Florian David Sitz as Sven

Sven is the protagonist of the show The Signal. Florian David Fitz pulls no stops while playing the part, portraying the heartbreak of a man who has no clue about his wife's whereabouts while also providing the loving care of a father to his daughter.

Fitz has played several prominent parts before, with some of his most notable including 100 Things and Jesus Loves Me.

Peri Baumeister as Paula

Peri Baumeister portrays the role of a dedicated astronaut in The Signal who seeks to discover extraterrestrial beings so that humanity can use their superior technology to better their own lives on Earth.

However, that all changes when she realizes that the billionaire whom she is working for has the opposite intent—to never let aliens visit Earth. Paula thereafter decides to make her own decision and turns to her husband.

Baumeister has played several roles before, including Neuland and Blood Red Sky. Additionally, she has also appeared in the German romance comedy Irre sind mannlich.

Nilam Farooq as Mira Hiraj

In The Signal, Paula was not alone in her journey to make first contact with aliens. She was joined by two astronauts, one of whom was Mira. Appearing at multiple points throughout the story, Mira is shown to be greatly impacted by the aftermath of her husband's death in a plane crash.

Farooq is renowned for her roles in Leipzig and Contra.

Hadi Khajanpour as Hadi

As the other astronaut accompanying Paula in The Signal, it was initially thought that Hadi was a trusted confidante and good friend of the protagonist. However, it is only at the end that it is revealed she had been playing for the enemy, aka the billionaire, Benisha Mudhi, all along.

Khajanpur has also played prominent roles in The Covenant and Stille Post.

The supporting cast of The Signal

Along with the aforementioned main roles, Sheeba Chaddha plays the billionaire Benisha Muddhi, Katharina Schuttler plays Nora, Benisha's assistant, and Katharina Thalbach portrays the role of an old anti-government woman.

In addition, actress Meret Becker plays police detective Friedrike, and Uwe Preuss plays Rainer Beu. Additionally, Yuva Bennett portrays the role of Paula and Sven's daughter Charlie.

The Signal dropped on Thursday, March 7, 2024, which was a Thursday on Netflix. Each episode spans about the length of an hour.