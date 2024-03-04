The Signal Season 1 episodes 1 to 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Signal is a German sci-fi drama series set to premiere on March 7, 2024. The plot revolves around astronaut Paula, portrayed by Peri Baumeister, who disappears mysteriously after spending months in space.

Her family, including her husband Sven and their daughter Charlie, are left in despair as Paula's plane vanishes. Sven, in an attempt to protect Charlie, clings to any clue Paula might have left behind.

Notably, the mini-series is written by Florian David Fitz, Nadine Gottmann, and Kim Zimmermann. It consists of four 60-minute episodes that are directed by Sebastian Hilger and Philipp Leinemann and produced by Bon Voyage Films GmbH.

What time will The Signal episodes 1 to 4 be released

A still from the trailer of the show. (Image via Netflix)

All the episodes of The Signal will be released on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 12:00 AM PT. Below is the release schedule for all the episodes across different time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Eastern Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 3:00 AM Central Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 2:00 AM Mountain Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 8:00 AM Central European Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 9:00 AM Eastern European Time Thursday,March 7, 2024 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 1:30 PM China Standard Time Thursday,March 7, 2024 4:00 PM Japan Standard Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 5:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 7:00 PM

Where to watch The Signal episodes 1 to 4

All the episodes of The Signal season 1 will be available to watch on Netflix exclusively. To watch the episodes, one will need a premium subscription to the streaming mammoth.

What can fans expect from The Signal

Fans can expect a compelling blend of mystery, drama, and science fiction elements in this German Netflix Original series. The plot centers on the enigmatic disappearance of astronaut Paula and the subsequent unraveling of her husband, Sven, as he delves into the mystery she left behind.

The series promises to offer an emotionally charged narrative that combines personal drama with larger. Moreover, it could explore world-altering implications stemming from Paula's time on the International Space Station (ISS).

The official synopsis reads:

“When an astronaut mysteriously vanishes during a mission, her husband goes to investigate while navigating life as a single parent to their daughter.”

Additionally, the format of the series consisting of four 60-minute episodes, indicates a tight, focused narrative, likely to maintain a steady pace and keep viewers engaged throughout. Given the sci-fi elements and the involvement of the ISS in the story, fans might also expect some exploration of space-related themes or discoveries.

What is the cast of the show?

The cast of the German Netflix original includes:

Florian David Fitz as Sven

as Sven Peri Baumeister as Paula

as Paula Yuna Bennett as Charlie

Additional cast members include:

Katharina Schüttler as Nora

as Nora Sheeba Chaddha as Benisha Mudhi

as Benisha Mudhi Seumas F. Sargent as Jake Mitchell

as Jake Mitchell Katharina Thalbach as Die Moonwatcherin

as Die Moonwatcherin Meret Becker as Friederike

as Friederike Nilam Farooq as Mira

as Mira Uwe Preuss as Rainer

as Rainer Janina Elkin as Sonja

as Sonja Patrick Christopher Ehler as Journalist

as Journalist Khalil Zghayou as Mudhi’s Mercenary

The Signal will be available to stream on Netflix starting Thursday, March 7, 2024.