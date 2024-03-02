What’s new on Netflix in March 2024? All movies and shows releasing this month

Netflix has an interesting list of titles slated to arrive on the platform in March 2024. The streaming stage has titles landing on it every month as many of the previously arrived titles leave it. While many of the movies and shows are licenced by other production houses to appear on the platform, others are Netflix Originals.

The spring-announcing month of March has family dramas and crime stories lined up for viewers looking out for different genres. On one hand, viewers can join Lindsay Lohan’s magical transformation in Irish Wish.

Meanwhile, there are sci-fi thrillers like 3 Body Problem that span decades and continents. Find below the comprehensive list of all titles to arrive on Netflix in March 2024.

Stepbrothers, Kill Bill and all other titles arriving on Netflix in March 2024

Some of the old favorites are set to arrive on Netflix (Image via Sony and Lionsgate)

The first day of the month has a repertoire of adrenaline-rushing actions starting with hints of apocalypse in 2012 to Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man chasing villains.

Get a fair dose of the international with the French revenge original, Furies, for hardcore action to North Korea’s Loh Kiwan’s struggles in Belgium.

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde (2013)

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show, seasons 1–5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack

Yesterday

The Residents, seasons 1-6

I Am Woman

CoComelon, season 10

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Season 4

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War

Art of Love

Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is a Lie

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

Love & Hip Hop New York, seasons 1–2

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership

Bodies Bodies Bodies

El Paseo 7

On the Line

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns

The Conners, seasons 1–5

The Beautiful Game

No Pressure

Rest in Peace

Testament: The Story of Moses

Heart of the Hunter

Vikings, seasons 1–6

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin, seasons 1–5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

The Netflix Originals landing on the platform in March 2024

Titles to arrive on March 1, 2024

Aníkulapo, the Yuroba drama set in the Oyo kingdom starts the month along with the fourth season of Blood & Water.

March also presents the French revenge story, Furies, and the refugee crisis in Belgium as Loh Kiwan escapes North Korea. Adam Sandler’s Spaceman and the seventh season of Somebody Feed Phil add a fun respite.

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre

Blood & Water, season 4

Furies

Maamla Legal Hai

My Name Is Loh Kiwan

Somebody Feed Phil, season 7

Spaceman

Title arriving on March 3, 2024

As a treat to sports enthusiasts, the tennis legend Rafael Nadal plays prodigy Carlos Alcaraz in this Netflix Original show. It's a live recording of an exhibition match between the players.

The Netflix Slam

Title arriving on March 4, 2024

The streaming platform continues with the sports genre in a racing show for kids where six potential racers try to be experts in the skill. The next generation of hopefuls attend the Garage Racing Camp.

Hot Wheels Let’s Race

Netflix Original dropping on March 5, 2024

The month of March brings fun and comedy as award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby hosts genderqueer comedians. The participants from around the globe present their art at London’s Alexandra Palace Theatre.

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

Titles arriving on March 6, 2024

Three dramas presenting three different genres include sports, crime and entertainment.

Golf enthusiasts have the second run of Full Swing. While The Program exposes crimes, Rocco Siffredi’s true story gives a glimpse of the adult entertainment industry.

Full Swing, season 2

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping

Supersex

Originals arriving on March 7, 2024

The genre of crime drama continues with The Gentleman, while The Signal uncovers high-level mysteries. For young adults, the Pokemon series will provide action and entertainment.

The Gentlemen

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

The Signal

Titles scheduled for March 8, 2024

With prize money worth $1 million, ten glassblowers compete in a North American hot shop in the fourth season of Blown Away.

In the fantasy-drama, Damsel, the protagonist fights a century-old tradition to stand up for empowerment and power.

Blown Away, season 4

Damsel

Title dropping on March 9, 2024

In the K-drama of the romance genre on Netflix, a couple faces a marital crisis. As the queen of departmental stores and the prince of supermarkets struggle to keep their relationship, love may again blossom miraculously.

Queen of Tears

Title arriving on March 11, 2024

The third season of Young Royals on Netflix sees Hillerska fighting a crisis in her school. At the same time, Simon and Wilhelm express their heartbreaking revelations before they make their final decisions.

Young Royals, season 3

Title arriving on March 12, 2024

Steve Trevino brings in fresh fun to the Netflix platform with his standup comedy. Calling it Simple Man, Steve presents a hilarious take on day-to-day life.

Steve Trevino: Simple Man

Title coming on March 13, 2024

As a gang of thieves strategizes on their plan of action to steal hidden Mayan treasures, they seem to need more than a tactic. A dose of good luck may help them in this Mexican drama about skilled social misfits.

Bandits

Titles scheduled for March 14, 2024

Gaspar has just 24 hours to uncover everything about a childhood friend. The private investigator must chase the clues as fast as possible. Girls5eva is the story of old-timers who had their glory in the past and miss it now. They would go to great lengths to get their limelight back.

24 Hours with Gaspar

Girls5eva, Seasons 1–2

Girls5eva, Season 3

Titles coming on March 15, 2024

The mid of March has an interesting ensemble of titles. On one hand, is the woman who inadvertently turned into a chicken nugget and must go back to being normal.

On the other is Barcelona port’s drug empire going haywire in Iron Reign. Crime dramas will cover France and India as their setting for the day.

Chicken Nugget

Irish Wish

Iron Reign

Murder Mubarak

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare

Originals scheduled for March 19, 2024

Forever Queens returns with a second season where the song, dance and drama continue with new divas in the scene. Also available will be the ultimate physical challenge with a hundred new contestants trying to prove their worth.

Forever Queens, Season 2

Physical: 100, Season 2

Title slated for March 21

Sometimes mysteries are not isolated to a location or a time, as shown in the sci-fi drama releasing on March 21. The five leads in the drama uncover theories spanning decades and across continents leading to existential threat.

3 Body Problem

Titles slated for March 24

From women’s fight for social and political presence in SHIRLEY to the luxurious world of high-end real estate, Netflix Originals of March 24 presents different genres. Moreover, find comedy in The Casgrandes Movie.

Buying Beverly Hills, Season 2

The Casagrandes Movie

SHIRLEY

Title arriving on March 25

A presentation from Dreamworks Television, the series for kids returns with its ninth season. As Gabby goes for more adventures in her dollhouse, she uses the magical trick of pinching herself on her left and right.

Gabby’s Dollhouse, Season 9

Title scheduled for March 27

This Netflix Original presents the racy drama about scamming a Buddhist temple to raise money. As the lead trio must pay off their huge debt before the last date, they turn towards a questionable action plan.

The Believers

Originals slated for March 29

The third season of impressing judges with culinary art versus fooling judges with fake cakes in Is It Cake? continues.

In another adrenaline-rushing plot, the protagonists of The Wages of Fear must move two trucks of Nitroglycerine across a desert at personal risk.

Is It Cake?, Season 3

The Wages of Fear

Watch out for all movies and shows that arrived on Netflix in January and February 2024. While some titles left the platform in February as their licence expired, new shows also appeared the same month. The channel provides details about the same periodically.