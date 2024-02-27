All the movies leaving Netflix in February 2024

Netflix routinely removes some of its content as the streaming platform keeps adding new.

While the outgoing and incoming content does not follow a particular sequence, Netflix gives its subscribers an almost 30-day advance notice before removing any title. That often helps interested viewers to catch up on the show or movie before its departure.

While a host of movies left the platform in January 2024, another bunch is leaving in February. As such, subscribers may wonder why Netflix removes some titles periodically, but it's a contract-related necessity.

As per licencing agreements, there's a fixed period for which a show or movie can be available on the platform. Even for Netflix Originals, the same applies. After the period of licence is over, the rights of the originals go back to the owner who can, then, transfer the rights to a rival platform.

Morbius, Snowpiercer and other movies leaving Netflix in February 2024

The Informer

This is a 2019 crime thriller. The plot revolves around an ex-convict who gets himself arrested again to go to a maximum security prison.

While working as an FBI informant, the protagonist is threatened by the lives of his family to work in the drug trade from the prison. The movie departed from the streaming platform on February 5, 2024.

Prisoners

The 2013 movie left the streaming giant on February 10, 2024. A Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer, Prisoners is the story of a desperate father who clashes with the detective when he learns about his missing daughter and her friend.

The crime thriller deals with abduction and police procedure as protagonist Keller Dover takes matters into his own hands.

Goosebumps

An all-time favorite, the 2015 movie based on R L Stein’s horror comedy has Jack Black playing the writer.

The fantastical storyline follows a teenager who teams up with his writer-teacher and his daughter as imaginary monsters from his teacher’s story are set loose on the school premises. The movie left Netflix on February 11.

Father Stu

A 2022 biographical movie on Father Stuart Long, the movie has Mark Wahlberg in the lead role.

Stu was a boxer-turned-priest of the Catholic Church of Helena. Stuart Long fought muscular disorder while adapting to his calling into the priesthood and died an early and fruitful life. The movie moved out of Netflix on February 11.

Christine

The 2016 movie on a TV reporter from the 1970s, Christine Chubback, left Netflix on February 13.

The plot of the film presents the professional struggles and depression faced by the protagonist. Rebecca Hall plays the frustrated journalist eagerly looking for promotion and settlement in life.

Chicken Run

The 2000 movie Chicken Run left Netflix on February 15, 2024. The animated comedy has Mel Gibson, Julia Sawalha, Phil Daniels, Timothy Spall and many more voicing the characters.

The plot focuses on British chickens looking up to an American rooster as their saviour from their owners. The movie was both a commercial and a critical success.

Prometheus

A science fiction-cum-horror film, Prometheus is a 2012 movie by Ridley Scott. The movie has an impressive cast of Charlize Theron, Idris Elba, Michael Fassbender, and Guy Pearce.

It's the fifth movie in the Alien franchise and has the sequel Alien: Covenant. The movie departed the streamer on February 15.

Real Steel

A 2011 Hugh Jackman movie, Real Steel is a science fiction-cum-sports film. Jackman plays a former boxer who must teach his craft to his son and his robot in the new world where robots play the sport.

Nominated for visual effects, the movie received mixed reviews. It left Netflix on February 15, 2024.

Last Man Down

The 2021 release moved out of the streamer on February 16, 2024. The dystopian movie revolves around a former special forces soldier John Wood, whose wife was murdered during a deadly pandemic.

While he moves to Nordic territories, he has Maria, a lab rat turn up asking for safety from Wood’s wife’s killer.

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone

Leaving Netflix on February 16, the 2017 movie is a comedy-drama by Dallas Jenkins.

The movie's plot follows child star Gavin Stone after he grows up into a partied-out adult. Wanting to portray Jesus in an Easter play in a megachurch production, Gavin pretends to be a devout Christian.

Operation Finale

The 2018 movie left the platform on February 20, 2024. The historical thriller is set in 1960’s operation by Israeli commandos to capture Adolf Eichmann, a former SS Officer, to bring him to justice.

While Ben Kingsley plays Eichmann, Oscar Isaac plays Peter Malkin, the Mossad officer.

Morbius

The Jared Leto-starrer 2022 superhero movie is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

The plot revolves around Michael Morbius and his brother Milo Morbius trying to cure their rare blood disease using bat genes. However, they get infected into vampires and develop a bloodlust, killing their loved ones.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The 2019 American drama is set to leave the streaming platform on February 29, 2024.

The movie is partly based on Jimmy Fails’ life. Fails has co-written and is also playing himself in the plot. This movie also stars Kang actor Jonathan Majors is an important role.

Vice

The 2018 political satire is a biographical comedy-drama based on US Vice President Dick Cheney portrayed by actor Christian Bale.

The movie boasts eight Oscar nominations and six nominations each for BAFTA and Golden Globe. It's leaving Netflix on February 29.

Movies to watch on or before February 29

Some movies will be available till February 29, 2024 (Image via )

The following movies will leave Netflix on March 1, 2024. As such, the last day to watch them on the streaming platform is February 29 this year.

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Don’t Worry Darling

Dredd

Dune

Good Boys

Legends of the Fall

Lone Survivor

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

R.I.P.D

She’s All That

She’s The Man

Stand by Me

Interested subscribers may catch up on the few remaining titles from the list above. However, new titles will arrive next month. Moreover, there are many more to watch on the streaming giant.