7 best Christian Bale films

Given how the 49-year-old actor loves to challenge his limits, it is hard to group all Christian Bale films under one category. A chameleon of sorts, he can blend into any kind of role and therefore has dabbled in multiple genres over the years. On multiple occasions, the versatile actor even underwent intense physical transformations to stay true to the narrative, impressing both movie-goers and critics.

It is interesting to note that Bale's acting career started early. He was only 13 years old when he played Jim Graham in Steven Spielberg's Empire of the Sun. This was one of the first roles that put Bale on the map and showcased his potential and versatility. With every project since then, the talented actor has grown by leaps and bounds to become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Over the course of his successful career, he has worked with many talented filmmakers. Therefore, it is not surprising that there are plenty of notable Christian Bale films worth watching.

American Psycho, The Fighter and 5 other Christian Bale films showcasing the actor's impressive range

1) American Psycho (2000)

Directed by Mary Harron, this Christian Bale film is based on Bret Easton Ellis' novel. Bale plays the role of Patrick Bateman working as an investment banker. No one knows that he leads a double life and likes to kill people on a whim.

The protagonist is dark, and Bale does a great job capturing his unnerving vibe and the sudden mood changes that lend him an air of danger. The actor received a lot of praise for his portrayal, and the movie has gone on to become a cult classic over the years.

2) The Machinist (2004)

This Christian Bale film, directed by Brad Anderson, made quite the buzz because the actor went through a shocking body transformation in preparation for his role.

He plays the main character, Trevor Reznik, an insomniac who has not slept for months. He witnesses some strange things happening not only at his workplace but also at home, however, it is difficult to say whether it is all happening in his head or if they are real. Fans of psychological thrillers wouldn't want to miss this well-made Christian Bale film.

3) The Prestige (2006)

Adapted from a novel by Christopher Priest, this Christian Bale film received a lot of praise for its inspired cinematography. This is hardly surprising with Christopher Nolan in the director's chair. The story focuses on two stage magicians, Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) and Alfred Borden (Bale) whose rivalry reaches new heights when they try to create the perfect teleportation trick.

Jackman and Bale have wonderful chemistry and it is easy to get swept up in the narrative when the two of them are on-screen. This Christian Bale film is an excellent watch for viewers who enjoy narratives that keep them guessing until the very end.

4) The Dark Knight (2008)

The talented Christopher Nolan gave Batman movies a new lease of life with The Dark Knight trilogy. Although this Christian Bale film is not the first installment, it is one of the most talked about movies in the trilogy and it is easy to understand why. In this movie, Batman is up against the Joker who pushes him to see how far he can go to save the city.

Bale played the role of a conflicted superhero to a T. He helped make the character much more relatable and realistic. Heath Ledger as Joker was also a revelation. Cunning and chaotic, he played mind games with Bruce and got under his skin more than other villains in Gotham.

5) The Fighter (2010)

This Christian Bale film, directed by David O. Russell, focuses on the life of Micky Ward (Mark Wahlberg), a professional boxer, and explores his relationship with Dicky Eklund (Bale), his older half-brother and former boxer.

Movie lovers had good things to say about the performances of the biopic's lead cast. Bale's performance was praised in particular because he was able to emulate Eklund's mannerisms, accent and other physical aspects to a great extent.

6) American Hustle (2013)

This award-winning Christian Bale film is inspired by the FBI Abscam operation that took place during the late 70s and early 80s. Irving Rosenfeld (Bale) and Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams) are two con artists. They are forced by Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper), an FBI agent, to set up a sting operation to catch corrupt politicians in the act.

Funny and entertaining, this movie is a must-watch because of the engaging performances by the talented cast, all of whom bring something different to the table.

7) The Big Short (2015)

It is based on The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine by Michael Lewis. This Christian Bale film explores the cause of the 2007–2008 financial crisis. The story follows a few finance experts who had predicted the collapse before it happened. Bale plays Michael Burry who discovers that the housing market in the U.S. is highly unstable.

The movie also stars big names like Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt. Well-written and interesting, this Christian Bale film has everything it needs to hold the viewer's attention from start to finish.

Fans of the actor should make a point to add these exciting Christian Bale films to their watchlist because they offer the perfect balance of memorable performances and intriguing plots.