A new fashion trend, pioneered by Ryan Gosling, is making waves on the men's style circuit, and it draws inspiration from an unexpected source, namely, Ken of Barbie fame. Coined "Kencore", this trend weaves classic elegance with contemporary sophistication. It is inspired by Ken's versatile looks and brought to life by Gosling's portrayal of Ken in the recent Barbie movie.

Kencore is not about recreating Ken's wardrobe. Rather, it’s a re-interpretation, integrating Ken's various career outfits into a fresh and dynamic aesthetic. This innovative approach to men's fashion is catching the attention of stylish individuals across the globe and pushing the boundaries of color, pattern, and silhouette.

In this feature, we delve into the essence of Kencore and explore the five best Ryan Gosling looks from the Barbie movie press tour that captures the spirit of this trend.

Kencore is all about bringing the big Kenergy to your sartorial choices

1. The casual dapper

Ryan Gosling captured the relaxed yet refined essence of Kencore in his street-style look during the Barbie movie promotion. Wearing a crisp white t-shirt with straight-fit jeans, Gosling embodied the modern urban man.

The outfit's simplicity was offset by a patterned cream knitwear, echoing Kencore's principle of contrasting elements. The whole look was completed with a pair of stylish loafers, lending a touch of sartorial sophistication.

2. The professional ensemble with a twist

Another notable look was Gosling's business attire, highlighting Kencore's versatility. Sporting a tailored suit in a muted color, Ryan Gosling maintained a professional aesthetic while still embracing Kencore's fashion-forward ethos.

3. The red carpet stunner

Gosling's red carpet look for the Barbie movie premiere was an embodiment of Kencore's blend of traditional and modern styles. Wearing a shiny powder blue jacket with a pink shirt, Gosling showcased how Kencore reinvents classic pieces.

The ensemble was perfectly accessorized with patent leather shoes, emphasizing the importance of details in Kencore fashion.

Ryan Gosling in Barbie Premiere (Image via Getty)

4. The casual chic

Gosling's day-off attire for Barbie premiere perfectly encapsulated the Kencore philosophy of effortless chic. His ensemble, featuring a white t-shirt paired with well-fitted chinos and casual loafers, demonstrated how Kencore encourages a mix and match of clever pieces. His lightly-styled hair and sunglasses added an element of laid-back cool to the look.

5. The dashing adventurer

Finally, Gosling's outdoor look reflected the adventurous spirit of Kencore. He donned a pink fleece jacket underneath a white t-shirt with Greta Gerwing written over it.

The t-shirt was paired with charcoal grey denim, a brown belt, tousled 'just out-of-the-bed hair', and a sly smile.

In conclusion

The "Kencore" trend, personified by Gosling's varied looks in the Barbie movie promos, underscores the evolution of men's fashion. This trend encapsulates a blend of classic elegance and modern sophistication, encouraging men to explore their unique style.

Whether it's a casual day out or a formal event, Gosling's Kencore empowers men to make a bold fashion statement. It's not just a passing trend, but a testament to the power of personal expression through style, a revolution in men's fashion that is here to stay.