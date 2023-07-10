"I did about seven auditions"- When Hugh Jackman almost missed out on Wolverine because of his height

After captivating the world for years as the only Wolverine to make a live-action appearance, Hugh Jackman is currently one of the most beloved superhero actors of all time. After performing the role faithfully and brilliantly for years, Hugh Jackman bid farewell to the clawed X-man in 2017's Logan, one of the most critically-acclaimed superhero movies to come in recent years.

However, as per more recent news, Hugh Jackman is not done yet and will return to reprise the famous Wolverine in 2024's Deadpool 3, which will finally see the comic rivals facing each other in one of the most anticipated superhero films of recent times.

Looking back now, it is impossible to imagine anyone but Jackman in the role of Wolverine. But there was a time that the actor almost missed out on the role for a very different reason - his height. As comic book fans know, Wolverine is one of the shortest X-Men heroes, and Jackman's tall and broad frame made it quite an offbeat choice.

Speaking to CNN on January 8, 2023, Jackman discussed this, saying:

"I did about seven auditions. I remember, finally, I did audition, audition, audition, and then I went to see - they had a production. We were talking, and he said, 'You know, it's just one problem. I hope the fans are not going to have a problem because the character is meant to be 5'5".' And I said, 'Tom. Really, it's going to be absolutely fine. Don't worry about it, thank you...Actually, in the first movie, Chris, I never had my shoes on. Every other actor around me - the rule was, unless they were a kid, they had to be taller than me... I was literally crouching like that. Shoes off. People were on planks and boxes all around me.

Hugh Jackman ultimately settled with cinematic techniques to make him appear shorter, including crouching, others standing on objects, and camera angles. Soon, however, the makers stopped caring about the height much.

Hugh Jackman reveals he wanted to explore Deadpool X Wolverine dynamic

Hugh Jackman revealed in an interview that he took his time preparing for the role of Wolverine again. The actor had previously stated that the physical intensity was one of the primary reasons for him in the decision to quit the role.

In a recent interview with CNN's Chris Wallace, Hugh Jackman, the renowned actor known for his portrayal of Wolverine, expressed his readiness to reprise the iconic role. Jackman confirmed that he had taken significant physical measures to ensure he could do justice to the character once again.

During the interview, Jackman also divulged some intriguing details about the upcoming film Deadpool 3. He revealed that this installment would feature Wolverine from an earlier timeline, different from the one depicted in the film Logan. This revelation provides an explanation for the character's return, adding an exciting twist to the storyline.

Jackman also revealed that initially, he was reluctant to return to the superhero role, but his curiosity about exploring the dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine (and himself and Ryan Reynolds) eventually drew him back to Marvel.

It is widely assumed that this will be the last of Jackman in a Marvel film, but with so many projects stacked up, one can never be sure what to expect from the ever-expanding MCU.

Deadpool 3 premieres on May 3, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes