Deadpool 3: Will Hugh Jackman sport the classic Wolverine's costume?

Deadpool 3 is almost done filming, and plenty of updates have recently hit the internet. There have been a lot of leaks about the cast and characters involved and the overall multiversal plot involving Deadpool, Wolverine, and the TVA. But we haven’t seen much as far as the set leaks are concerned.

Fans got lucky to see Ryan Reynolds sporting the new Deadpool suit. But there has been a bit of chatter about Hugh Jackman’s comic-accurate Wolverine suit coming into play as well. It never happened in live action as the Fox version of the character always stuck to his black leather X-Men suits. However, it has become a huge possibility now with Jackman returning in Deadpool 3.

Wolverine's comic-accurate suit is likely coming in Deadpool 3

The Wolverine’s comic-accurate suit from a deleted scene in The Wolverine (Image via 20th Century Studios)

With the MCU embracing comic-accurate superhero suits throughout Phase 4 and even in Phase 5, it is safe to presume that Hugh Jackman will bring the comics to life with a classic yellow and blue Wolverine suit.

The closest we got to it was in The Wolverine, where a scene with the yellow suit was shot and almost made it into the film. Even in X-Men: Days of Future Past, Wolverine’s outfit had a dull yellow and blue color added to his suit as a nod to the comics. But throughout the 17 years he played the character, he never wore the suit many fans wanted to see.

Now with his return, the popular scooper CanWeGetSomeToast on Instagram has stated that Wolverine will be sporting a comic-accurate suit, and it will be really close to the suit he had in the 2003 run of the Astonishing X-Men. However, he’d have long sleeves instead of the regular sleeveless look, which makes it a good blend of the comics and the old X-Men movies from Fox.

CanWeGetSomeToast is another account that the Twitter scooper MyTimeToShineHello runs. Overall, the scooper has built a great reputation for herself with her credible sources. So, this latest Wolverine intel could turn out to be legit, considering that Hugh Jackman must have sported the suit recently on the sets of Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 could also feature other X-Men with comic-accurate suits

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine won't be the only X-Man returning in #Deadpool3! Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden will also reprise their roles as their Storm, Jean Gray, and Cyclops respectively.

In the past, CanWeGetSomeToast also tweeted that the original Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, played by Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden, respectively, will be back for Deadpool 3. Other rumors have suggested that along with them, we’d also see Ian McKellen’s Magneto, Fox’s original Fantastic Four, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, and many other characters of the past.

So, if those characters are supposed to cameo, we could expect to see most of them in their comic-accurate X-Men or Fantastic Four outfits. Deadpool 3 was originally supposed to be released on November 8, 2024, but Marvel pulled for an early summer release because they might be confident about the film.

It could be the next Spider-Man: No Way Home level crossover that honors a lot of past Marvel characters and brings something special for the fans by pitting Deadpool and Wolverine against each other.

Deadpool 3 releases on May 3, 2024.

