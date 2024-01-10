Shirley on Netflix: Release date, synopsis, and more

Shirley is the upcoming film from the streaming platform Netflix, set to release on March 22, 2024.

The biopic is based on the life of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman in the US and first Black woman presidential candidate. The film will star Regina King in the lead role, with a talented ensemble cast, including Lucas Hedges and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Apart from the ensemble cast of talented stars, Shirley has more prominent names in the team, with Academy Award winner John Ridley in the director’s chair. As the film is about to hit the streaming platform in a few months, here's everything you need to know about the release date, synopsis and more.

Shirley: Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Expand Tweet

The biopic film was announced to be in production in December 2021 and expected to hit Netflix in 2023.

Now, the makers of the film have unveiled the release date for the feature, which is March 22, 2024. Besides the release date, the Netflix biopic has also received a first look, providing a glimpse of the characters appearing in the film.

Netflix shared the first look of the film on X (formerly known as Twitter) and other social media platforms. The streaming platform wrote:

“Regina King is Shirley Chisholm. Shirley is the iconic story of the first Black congresswoman and her presidential campaign. Premieres March 22.”

The first look video features Regina King as Shirley Chisholm, where she's shown to be giving a speech. A huge group of people are seen cheering her on by clapping their hands. The video ends with King as Chisholm saying, “I am the candidate of the people of America.”

According to Netflix, the synopsis for the upcoming film reads:

“Regina King is running. This March, the Oscar winner will star as political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm in a new film chronicling her groundbreaking run for president of the United States.

"In 1972, Chisholm became the first Black candidate to seek a major party’s nomination for president. But she was already a pioneer: In 1968, the Brooklyn native made history as the first Black woman elected to the US Congress.”

The Netflix film features Regina King in the lead. King is known for Boyz n the Hood (1991), Poetic Justice (1993), Down to Earth (1996), A Cinderella Story (2004) and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005), among others. She won an Oscar for her performance in the drama film If Beale Street Could Talk, which was released in 2018.

Apart from King, the biopic also stars Lance Reddick, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lucas Hedges, Michael Cherrie, Christina Jackson, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown and Brad James. The film has Reina King, Terrence Howard and Andre Holland as well.

John Ridley is directing the Netflix film, having also penned the script. Ridley is a screenwriter, television director and showrunner. He's known for creating the anthology series American Crime, which aired from 2015 to 2017. He won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in the Steve McQueen-directed biographical drama 12 Years a Slave (2013).

The film is bankrolled by Regina King’s production company, Royal Ties Productions, with King, John Ridley, Anikah McLaren and Elizabeth Haggard as the producers. Ted Gidlow and Jeff Skoll are executive producers for the upcoming Netflix feature.

Releasing on March 22, the Netflix film will reportedly have a runtime of 116 minutes with a PG-13 rating.