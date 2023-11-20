Oscar Piastri requests Indian F1 journalist to wear an “Aussie Cricket top” in Abu Dhabi after Australia beat India to lift the 2023 World Cup

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri and F1 journalist Karun Chandhok exchanged banters online after Australia's victory over India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Piastri, who hails from Australia, and Chandhok, a former Indian driver in F1 and a journalist for Sky Sports, were going at it leading up to the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

And once the dust settled in Ahmedabad as the Australians basked in their glory, it was Chandhok who first tweeted:

"Ugh…. I’m waiting for the @OscarPiastri gloating tweet!"

It didn't take long for Oscar Piastri to go all out on the former Indian driver. Putting out a challenge to the Sky Sports journalist, Piastri said:

"Want you entering the Abu Dhabi paddock in an Aussie cricket top please @karunchandhok. Only fair"

Their playful exchange continued as Chandhok revealed his season already being over. He tweeted:

"I am so so glad that Vegas was my final race of the season."

Piastri ended the conversation by letting Chandhok go. He also handed out praises for Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Oscar Piastri feels he deserved a better finish at the Las Vegas GP

The McLaren rookie, who ended the Las Vegas GP with a P10 finish, believes that he ‘deserved more than 10th’ at the Las Vegas Street Circuit.

After a dismal qualifying session that forced Piastri back to 18th position in the starting grid, the Australian managed to find his way back into the top 10, claiming the last points finish in the Las Vegas GP.

However, the 22-year-old was left with a feeling of wanting more. In the press conference after the Las Vegas GP, Oscar Piastri said (via racefans),

“I think yesterday obviously wasn’t particularly representative of our pace, but today was probably better than we expected. So we need to understand what the difference was."

Piastri added:

“A lot of teams seemed to be incredibly different from yesterday. Williams we thought would be quite quick today and weren’t. So a few things to look at but it almost feels like we deserved a bit more than P10.”

After he was forced to pit in order to align with the regulations, Piastri let his frustrations known following the race. He said:

"I was really wishing the rule of using two compounds didn’t exist, because I would’ve just gone to the end of the hards. I think we had the pace to hang onto P4. So that was a shame. But the pace of the car was a really good surprise."

Oscar Piastri will bring his rookie season to an end at the Abu Dhabi GP later this week.