The Rookie season 6 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Rookie season 6 episode 3 titled Trouble in Paradise is slated to telecast on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

In the last episode of The Rookie season 6, titled The Hammer, the main events revolved around John and Bailey's wedding celebration and developments in the characters' personal and professional lives.

The episode saw Celina uncover a discrepancy in her case, subsequently leading to a significant discovery. At the same time, the episode explored the challenges faced by Lucy and Tim in their relationship.

After the riveting developments in the first two episodes of the sixth installment, fans of the show anticipate the next episode.

What time will The Rookie season 6 episode 3 be released?

The Rookie season 6 episode 3 will be released on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET. Below is the release schedule for The Rookie season 6, episode 3, across different time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 6:00 PM Central Time Tuesday March 5, 2024 8:00 PM Eastern Time Tuesday March 5, 2024 9:00 PM Mountain Time Tuesday March 5, 2024 7:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 2:00 AM Central European Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 3:00 AM Eastern European Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 4:00 AM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 7:30 AM Japan Standard Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 11:00 AM

Where to watch The Rookie season 6 episode 3?

The Rookie season 6 episode 3 will be broadcast on the ABC network. Furthermore, for audiences in the United States, previous seasons of the series can be streamed on the major streaming platform, Hulu.

What can fans expect from The Rookie season 6 episode 3?

In episode 3 of the sixth installment of The Rookie series, fans can anticipate a thrilling blend of personal and professional challenges for the characters.

The episode is set to feature Nolan and Bailey's honeymoon, which, instead of being a romantic getaway, will turn into a harrowing experience. That will happen as they will find themselves in the midst of an active crime scene.

This unexpected twist will likely showcase their ability to work together under pressure and navigate the complexities of a criminal investigation while balancing their relationship.

Simultaneously, the episode will also introduce a subplot involving Tim and Celina, who are tasked with a challenging case. Notably, their mission is to uncover the identity of a John Doe. The mission, in turn, will require them to piece together clues and delve into the unknown aspects of John Doe's life.

The storyline offers an opportunity to explore the dynamic between Tim and Celina, highlighting how they collaborate and bring their unique skills to the investigation.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Trouble in Paradise reads:

Nolan and Bailey’s honeymoon is more of a nightmare than dream when it turns into an active crime scene. Meanwhile, Tim and Celina partner up and must uncover the identity of a John Doe.

Overall, fans can expect an episode filled with suspense, emotional depth and character development. Notably, all these thematic aspects will be set against the backdrop of high-stakes police work.