Criminal Record complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

An intense crime thriller, Criminal Record, starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and interesting characters. The British crime thriller series created by Paul Rutman debuted on Apple TV+ on January 10, 2024, offering a double treat with the release of the first two episodes.

The gritty narrative promises a thrilling exploration of justice, legacy, and deception. Viewers now eagerly await the next installment of the thriller series, which is set to air on January 17, 2024.

Criminal Record: Episodes and release schedule

The Apple TV+ British cop series, Criminal Record, takes viewers on a suspenseful journey alongside DCI Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi) and DS June Lenker (Cush Jumbo). As an old case resurfaces, a cat-and-mouse game ensues, revealing the complexities of the criminal justice system.

The series debuted with the first two episodes on January 10, 2024. Criminal Record episode 3 is now set to be released on January 17, 2024, with new episodes scheduled to air every Wednesday.

Here's the complete schedule of the show:

Episode 1 - Emergency Caller - January 10, 2024

Episode 2 - Two Calls - January 10, 2024

Episode 3 - Kid in the Park - January 17, 2024

Episode 4 - Protected - January 24, 2024

Episode 5 - Possession with Intent - January 31, 2024

Episode 6 - Beehive - February 7, 2024

Episode 7 - The Sixty-Twos - February 14, 2024

Episode 8 - Carla - February 21, 2024

The cast of Criminal Record

The thriller series boasts a stellar cast, including:

Peter Capaldi as DCI Daniel Hegarty

Cush Jumbo as DS June Lenker

Dionne Brown as DC Chloe Summers

Stephen Campbell Moore as Leo Hanratty

Charlie Creed-Miles as DS Tony Gilfoyle

Shaun Dooley as DS Kim Cardwell

Aysha Kala as Sonya Singh

Tom Moutchi as Errol Mathis

Cathy Tyson as Doris Mathis

Zoë Wanamaker as Maureen

Rasaq Kukoyi as Patrick Burrowes

About the series and a brief recap of episodes 1 and 2

The narrative of Criminal Record unfolds as two detectives, one a seasoned veteran and the other in the early stages of her career, clash over an old murder case. This comes after an anonymous phone call draws them back to the mystery.

The first episode of the series introduced DCI Daniel Hegarty, portrayed by Peter Capaldi, who was working off-duty on a security detail. Simultaneously, Detective Sergeant June Lenker, played by Cush Jumbo, was seen navigating her recent promotion and facing challenges while trying to balance her career with family responsibilities.

While investigating an emergency domestic violence call, June unraveled a complex case involving a past murder and a potentially wrongful conviction. As she delved into the investigation, Hegarty dismissed her concerns, creating tension between them.

The narrative then took several unexpected turns and featured an anonymous caller, a suspicious murder, and Hegarty's questionable actions.

In the second episode, June was seen facing danger, uncovering connections, and challenging Hegarty's authority.

The two-episode premiere left numerous questions unanswered, as it teased viewers with glimpses of hazy flashbacks and mysterious relationships. Hegarty's motives, past events, and June's determination to uncover the truth set the stage for a complex narrative of the upcoming episodes.

With its intriguing premise, Criminal Record stands out as an interesting addition to the crime thriller genre, promising viewers a riveting exploration of detective work, justice, and unresolved mysteries.

Viewers can watch the series on Apple TV+.