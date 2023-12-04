Netflix's top 10 sees a new champion, surpassing Squid Game: The Challenge

As reported by Forbes, Squid Game: The Challenge, the widely popular show on Netflix, was recently surpassed by Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife, which clinched the top spot in the platform's Top 10, marking a significant shift in Netflix's streaming landscape. This true crime docuseries, released on November 29, 2023, delves into the controversial career of Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, known for his groundbreaking yet fatally flawed medical practices.

Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality series adaptation of the original Squid Game show, had previously captivated a global audience with its unique blend of drama, competition, and whopping highest-ever $4.56 million reward prize.

The ascent of Bad Surgeon marks a notable shift in viewer preferences, highlighting an increasing interest in investigative and real-life drama content over scripted reality shows.

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife consists of 3 episodes

Squid Game: The Challenge premiered on November 22, 2023, with a unique release schedule. The first five episodes were available on the release day, followed by the next four episodes on November 29.

The season finale of Squid Game: The Challenge is set to air separately on Wednesday, December 6. This staggered release schedule had kept viewers engaged over a longer period, but it is now overtaken by the Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife.

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife made its debut on Netflix, becoming available to subscribers worldwide. The series, consisting of three episodes, offers an in-depth look into the life and career of Dr. Paolo Macchiarini.

Each episode, approximately an hour in length, is crafted to provide a comprehensive understanding of the events and controversies surrounding Macchiarini's medical practices.

Plot

The series centers around Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, once celebrated for his innovative work in regenerative medicine, particularly involving plastic windpipes infused with stem cells. However, the series reveals a darker side to his fame. It uncovers the tragic outcomes of his surgeries, where most patients tragically lost their lives post-operation.

The series uncovers the tragic outcomes of his surgeries and the subsequent investigations, revealing misconduct and deception. The legal proceedings against Macchiarini, charged with aggravated assault and bodily harm, highlight the ethical dilemmas in medical advancements.

The narrative unfolds through interviews, real-life footage, and commentary, notably from Benita Alexander, a journalist and Macchiarini's former partner. Her perspective offers a unique insight into both the professional and personal life of Macchiarini.

The series, directed by Ben Steele, is known for its detailed and investigative approach, making it a compelling watch for the audience. The production elements, from the choice of interviews to the use of real-life footage, contribute significantly to the impact of the docuseries.

Final thoughts

The ascent of Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife to the top of Netflix's Top 10 is a clear indicator of changing viewer preferences on streaming platforms. The series' success over Squid Game: The Challenge signifies a shift towards content that delves into real-life stories, investigations, and ethical dilemmas.

Meanwhile, fans of Squid Game: The Challenge should mark their calendars for the much-anticipated finale. Scheduled to air on December 6, 2023, the final episode promises to bring a thrilling conclusion to the series. Available exclusively on Netflix, this finale is set to be a major event for fans of Squid Game: The Challenge.