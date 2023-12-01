Squid Game: The Challenge - Challenges featured in episodes 6-9

Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 aired four new episodes on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, on Netflix. The show is inspired by the popular K-Drama Squid Game and features a lot of challenges that were a part of the original show.

In episodes 1 to 5, which aired on Wednesday, November 22, 456 players competed in a series of challenges and tasks in order to get a step closer to the grand prize of $4.56 million. The games featured in the first batch of episodes were Red Light, Green Light, Dalgona, and Warship. The contestants further took part in tests that earned them advantages or got them eliminated.

The first two players to be tested were Kyle and Dani, who faced the choice of granting someone an advantage or eliminating them, for which they chose the latter. This was followed by a test involving a telephone. Husnain picked up the phone twice and was awarded the first time with a hamburger but was eliminated during the second phone call.

Squid Game: The Challenge will air its season finale next week on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, on Netflix.

Squid Game: The Challenge featured Glass Bridge with a twist

Squid Game: The Challenge aired four new episodes on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The latest batch of episodes started with 63 remaining players as they competed in a series of challenges until only three remained.

Marbles

The second set of episodes started with Marbles, arguably the most intense game of the K-Drama, Squid Game. This particular challenge involved pairs of players, each starting with an equal number of marbles.

The contestants could choose what game they wanted to play, and most people in Squid Game: The Challenge opted for a game involving throwing. The game saw the mother-son duo go up against each other, and Trey beat LeAnn, resulting in her elimination. Another notable elimination was a double elimination during which players 065 and 399 both had to pack their bags as they were unable to decide who the winner was.

Test

After Marbles, the dorm seemed empty, as 32 players were eliminated. Squid Game: The Challenge contestants underwent a test where they were required to choose a captain. They selected the former professional basketball player TJ Stokes, who led his team to victory during Warships as the captain.

The guards entered the dorm and announced that as captain, Stokes would be safe from elimination in the test. Player 198 chose someone he wanted to save from elimination, and the person he chose did the same. The process continued until 20 players were saved, and the rest went home.

Glass Bridge

Squid Game: The Challenge's Glass Bridge was a little different than the one featured in the show. The contestants played on the claw machine to pick numbers, however, they allotted the numbers to another player. The contestants came up with a strategy to ensure that everyone had a 50-50 chance of survival. TJ Stokes, Trey Wilcox, and Marina were some of the notable faces that were eliminated from the show.

Test

The top 12 contestants then underwent another test. They were each asked to roll a dice, and if they rolled a 6, they could either nominate someone else to send home or get eliminated themselves. The players once again came up with a friendly way to compete and decided that they were each going to nominate themselves. The game resulted in three players getting eliminated.

Circle of Trust

The remaining nine players competed in the final challenge before the season finale. The Squid Game: The Challenge contestants entered a room where nine school desks were arranged in a circle with a slim table in the center containing a gift box. Each player had a gift on their desk, which contained blindfolds.

The contestants were instructed to blindfold themselves, following which the tap the shoulder of a randomly chosen player. The person would then take off their blindfold and place the gift box on any one player's desk. They would then return to their own desk and put their blindfold on.

All the players would then remove their blindfolds and the person who received the gift box had to guess who placed it on their desk. If their guess was correct, the person who placed the box would be eliminated, and a wrong guess would result in their elimination.

The game went on until the final three remained - Phil, Sam, and Mai. The three will be seen competing for the grand prize of $4.56 million during the season finale, which is set to air on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.