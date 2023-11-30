"Ashley Trashley": Squid Game: The Challenge fans slam Player 278 for not being a team player

Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 aired four new episodes on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. During the segment, the remaining 63 contestants competed in multiple challenges and tasks until the final three remained.

While some cast members gained popularity and made a lasting impression, others had the exact opposite effect. One such cast member was Player 278, Ashley, who fans have come to dislike a lot since the Bridge challenge.

During the challenge, the entire cast banded together to ensure that every player had a 50-50 chance of getting eliminated, but Ashley selfishly disagreed until she was at the front of the line. Fans took to social media to react to her gameplay and slammed the contestant.

One person, @robmonroe5280 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter)

"Ashley Trashley"

"Very manipulative": Squid Game: The Challenge fans slam player 278 and celebrate her elimination

The latest batch of episodes started with 63 players and a game of Marbles which eliminated half of the cast. This was followed by a test during which the top 20 made it through.

For the next game, the contestants picked numbers for Glass Bridge by using a claw machine. However, the number they would pull out was not for them. They were supposed to assign that number to another Squid Game: The Challenge contestant.

The final order was 182, 221, 301, 077, 278, 031, 393, 418, 429, 451, 286, 051, 023, 254, 268, 018, 016, 355, 019, 287. While going first was an obvious death sentence, much like the original show, a lot of people were eliminated.

However, the cast came together to ensure that everyone got an equal chance of survival and came up with a plan. They decided that each player would only step on one time, and let the next player decide on the next tile. However, Player 278 didn't agree and also didn't voice her opinion.

Player 077 stepped up and took a turn after 301, and was eliminated. Next up was Player 278, who refused to go with what the team decided. She said in a confessional:

"Marina's stupid as h*ll, okay? Like, you picked the wrong glass, and you've fallen through. And you ain't even have to do all of that, girl. Like...sit your a** back and relax."

Ashley's decision not to go with the group decision left Trey with limited options. He asked the group and indirectly Ashley, whether he deserved to be number 3, Ashley remained quiet. Player 301 continued to take turns but was eliminated. However, after successfully stepping on the correct glass, she insisted that someone else take the next turn.

Fans took to social media to chime in about the Squid Game: The Challenge player's gameplay and slammed her.

Squid Game: The Challenge will air its season finale next week, December 6, on Netflix.