"Women's alliance" - Squid Game: The Challenge fans applaud women sticking together in episodes 6-7

Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix's latest and currently the most streamed show, dropped four new episodes on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, on the streaming platform.

The new set of episodes started with the Marble game, when players realized they had to go head-to-head against their picnic partners who they picked in the previous episode.

Marbles started with 63 contestants and by the end of it, half of the cast was eliminated. The women were a clear minority, as they were only nine and decided to band together to ensure that they all move forward.

While some of the women didn't hold up their end of the deal and chose a male contestant for the upcoming elimination, all nine eventually made it to the next game.

Fans took to social media to commend the girls for sticking together and succeeding in evening the numbers.

One user, @IilicousVeto wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Women’s alliance ate DOWN"

Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 will air its season finale next week on Netflix.

"Actually sort of worked": Squid Game: The Challenge fans react to the all-girls alliance

In the latest set of Squid Game: The Challenge episodes, the females decided to double down and take matters into their own hands to ensure that women make it through in episodes 6 and 7.

After TJ Stokes was chosen to be the leader for an upcoming task, Amanda and Bee weren't in favor of the decision. The two discussed how unhappy they were with the decision and Bee said:

"Men doing men things."

During the segment, it seemed like TJ's captaincy directly resulted in the formation of another alliance, an all-girls alliance. The two players made their way to 077's bed where Amanda told her that she was annoyed.

Marina (077) noted that the women needed to stick together and that included all the remaining women.

While they were all in agreement, when the time came, some women changed their minds. Due to the captaincy, TJ was safe from the elimination and had to choose one person they wanted to save. The process went on as each chosen player selected another person for safety.

However, Mai, Jackie, and Rose didn't stick to the plan and chose their closest allies instead of their fellow women. However, Jackie made sure that her choice of player, Phil, chose a woman. Since only 20 players were going to make it through, the pressure was on.

Although Hallie was still one of the players that hadn't been picked, Rose picked Player 221 instead. But like a true ally, player 211 chose Hallie. Before taking her name, he said:

"Representation does matter. And so, I will continue to respect what's been going on here today."

Squid Game: The Challenge fans took to social media to chime in about the alliance and noted that while it didn't go exactly as planned, it got the job done.

