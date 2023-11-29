"Grown man acting like a baby": Squid Game: The Challenge fans slam player 065 in episode 6

Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 dropped episodes 6 through 9 on Netflix on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The installment started with a game of Marbles, during which players went head-to-head and only half survived.

In the previous episode, the players had to pick picnic partners, and to their surprise, they had to compete against each other during the challenge. The task saw 065 go up against 399, however, due to them wasting most of the 20 minutes arguing and then not being able to decide who won, they were both eliminated.

Fans, however, believe that it was Dylan's (065) fault, as he was unwilling to compromise. Additionally, they noted that his actions were condescending and misogynistic towards Player 399.

One person, @IiciousVeto, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Player 065, you're so annoying. You're a grown man acting like a baby!"

Squid Game: The Challenge will return next week with the season finale, which is when fans will find out who will take home the grand prize of $4.56 million.

"What a prick": Squid Game: The Challenge fans call Player 065 the "real villain" of the show

The latest batch of episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge was dropped on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The installment started with a game of Marbles, and while the whole challenge was rather emotional, there was one cast member in particular who left a sour taste in people's mouths.

Player 065 and Player 399 were paired together but couldn't decide on what to play. As the two calmly discussed which game to play, 399 told her competitor that she was unwilling to play a game that involved throwing since it wasn't her strong suit.

"I would be in a severe disadvantage if we did something involving throwing because I'm not good at it. I wanted to propose a strategy game," she reasoned with him.

The Squid Game: The Challenge contestant told her that they all knew how strategy games work. She then stated that they could agree on something more "middle ground," but the contestant said that he didn't want to go home and therefore would not play anything other than a throwing game.

Player 065 acted in a manner that fans believe was misogynistic. When she tried offering him solutions that would be fair, he told her that she was being unreasonable. The two got into a disagreement, and Player 399 asked him if he wanted to forfeit the game, and Player 065 told her that she was the one who was unwilling to compromise

While the Squid Game: The Challenge cast member tried reasoning with Player 065, she grew impatient but was calm and composed during the conversation. Dylan, however, thought she was being loud and raising her voice.

The cast member's behavior did not sit well with the show's fans, who took to social media to call him out.

Squid Game: The Challenge will air the season finale next week on Netflix.