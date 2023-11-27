Who is player 301 in Squid Game: The Challenge? Netflix star's personal handle, explored

Squid Game: The Challenge, a spin-off inspired by the 2021 K-drama, Squid Game, has real participants in a setup similar to the eponymous game in the series. However, it does not replicate the life-or-death premise that made the original game so dangerous.

In fact, co-producer Stephen Lambert has previously stated that copying that aspect was never considered. Instead, participants wear ink packs that burst upon elimination, resembling gunshots. While not as dire as life and death, the stakes are significant, as 456 global contestants vie for a substantial prize of almost $4.56 million. This marks the highest cash prize ever in reality TV and game show history on Netflix.

Fans of the original Squid Game series will notice familiar elements like iconic masked guards, set designs, and faithful recreations of games like "Red Light, Green Light" and "Ppopgi" (also known as Dalgona). Alongside these, new games and twists are also introduced.

Several participants were introduced on the premiere of the show, but the one that made viewers' hearts melt was the mother-son duo, player 301 and 302. In order to survive for longer in the game, contestants are required to team up with another player. On Squid Game: The Challenge, Trey (Player 301) partners with his mom, LeAnn (Player 302), forming a natural alliance. Trey, a fan of rock climbing and tap dancing, convinced LeAnn to join him.

All about Player 301 of Squid Game: The Challenge's life and more

Aged 25, Trey Plutnicki's origin lies in Illinois, Chicago. He currently works as a delivery driver, which is why, winning and earning the prize money of $4.6 million is important for him as it will help clear the home loans that's due on his family.

Trey, as evident from his Instagram, is an avid outdoors enthusiast. He frequently engages in hikes, treks, and marathons, with friends and family alike, and recently shared snapshots from his 9-mile and 26.2-mile runs.

His Instagram paints a picture of two primary passions--his love for outdoor adventure activities and the importance he places on relationships. Nearly all his posts feature him surrounded by his girlfriend, family, or friends.

Trey graduated on April, 24, 2019, from Otterbein University, where he also took part in voice recitals. Player number 301 on Netflix comes across as an exceptionally talented man and someone who loves to try new things out. Those visiting his Insta handle @choochootreyn can see him trying rock climbing, voice recitals, dance workshops, juggling,and what not.

Trey Plutnicki on his graduation (Image via Instagram/choochootreyn)

Trey's vibrant Instagram showcases his zest for life, making him an ideal fit for Squid Game: The Challenge. Confident and determined, he aims to win with his mother's support.

Approximately six months before the commencement of season 1 production in January 2023, Trey had apparently experienced a collapsed lung. Throughout his treatment and recovery, he received significant support from his mother, LeAnn Wilcox Plutnicki, and girlfriend, Cecilia Lole.

Currently affiliated with Gray Talent Group, Trey is navigating his journey as an actor. Since May 2019, he has been actively contributing as an actor at the Utah Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City, Utah. Having celebrated two years of his relationship with Cecilia in July 2023, the couple appears content and joyful on their photos.

Exploring player 301's journey so far in Squid Game: The Challenge

Motivated by a desire to assist his parents in paying off their home loans and achieving financial goals, Trey participated in Squid Game: The Challenge. Despite the duo's (his and his mother) outstanding efforts, the show's core principle prevails--only one winner can emerge--thereby throwing intense challenges their way.

From his debut on the show up till now, Trey consistently aimed to secure both his and his mother's positions in the competition. They have frequently teamed up, supporting each other whenever possible.

However, the concept of always having each other’s back took an unexpected turn and backfired, as a lot of challenges had them going their own way, fending for themselves. Despite the cutthroat nature of the competition, viewers think it's undeniable that Trey's actions are deeply rooted in familial love.

Final thoughts

Having triumphed in five games, Trey is now among the top 70 contestants as of episode 5. The season 1 finale of Squid Game: The Challenge is set to air on December 6, 2023. The question of whether Trey can overcome the challenges and secure the prize money on Squid Game: The Challenge for his parents remains to be seen.

Released on Netflix on November 22, the show's initial five episodes garnered significant attention on social media, amassing over 19 million views and 200,000 engagements across various online platforms. Viewer responses, however, were mixed.

Catch the season finale on Netflix on December 6, 2023, to discover who emerges victorious and takes home the prize money.