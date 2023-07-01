Netflix's Unknown: The Lost Pyramid - Release date, trailer, and more details

Netflix is currently gearing up for the release of Unknown: The Lost Pyramid, an investigative documentary based on an expedition to unearth ancient treasures. The expedition in question will be undertaken by two of the world's most famous Egyptologists, Dr. Zahi Hawass and his protege and rival, Dr. Mostafa Waziri in the desert of Saqqara near Cairo, Egypt.

The documentary is slated to release on Netflix on July 3, 2023.

The documentary has a run-time of one hour and 24 minutes and will mark the first release of the four-part docuseries titled Unknown. The title produced by Netflix in collaboration with Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan's renowned production house, Story Syndicate will cover tales of adventure and exploration in uncharted territories around the world.

The first episode of the series, Unknown: The Lost Pyramid, has been directed by Max Salomon, best known for National Geographic Explorer (1985). Leslie Greif and Peter Isacksen serve as executive producers of the project.

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid will feature mummy of a woman from 4,300 years ago, an ancient tomb, and more

This Netflix documentary will follow the adventures of Dr. Zahi Hawass and Dr. Mostafa Waziri, two world-renowned Egyptologists seeking archaeological treasures in the Saqqara Dessert near Cairo in Egypt. While Dr. Zahi Hawass will be seen looking for the long-lost pyramid of a forgotten Egyptian king, his protege and rival, Dr. Mostafa Waziri will search for an unlooted tomb in an ancient necropolis.

The official synopsis of the title provided by Netflix reads:

"Egyptian archeologists dig into history, discovering tombs and artifacts over 4,000 years old as they search for a buried pyramid in this documentary. Both teams race against the clock to see who will make the bigger discovery and make their mark in history."

The trailer opens with stills of the search and gives viewers a glimpse of the mummy of a woman dating back to 4,300 years ago. The clip also features the hunt to find a complete papyrus, estimated to be more valuable than gold. The expedition is the first of its kind, with the trailer revealing that the Egyptologists will also give the audience a glimpse of the insides of an intact tomb.

The trailer begins with a voice saying:

"An intact tomb is like a time capsule, filled with spells and curses that protect the dead. Undisturbed for thousands of years, we are the first people to go inside."

Set to let viewers in on a discovery of a lifetime, Unknown: The Lost Pyramid will mark the beginning of a four-part docuseries titled Unknown.

Other installments in Netflix's Unknown docuseries

While Unknown: The Lost Pyramid will premiere on July 3, the other three productions under this project will also release this month, with one episode premiering every week until July 24, 2023.

The official description for the series reads:

"Each film in the series pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera."

The other three installments include:

Unknown: Killer Robots - This title will be based on how artificial intelligence is infiltrating every level of the armed forces. It will follow military-funded scientists racing to build technology. Unknown: Cave of Bones - This episode will be all about Paleoanthropologist Lee Berger's discovery of the world's oldest graveyard, which is non-human. The title will be set in South Africa's Cradle of Humankind. Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine - The final episode will take a look into NASA's ambitious mission to launch the James Webb Space Telescope.

Watch Unknown: The Lost Pyramid on July 3, 2023, on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes