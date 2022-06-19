Netflix's Web Of Make Believe: What did Tyler Barriss do and where is he now?

Web Of Make Believe is a brand new, engrossing, spine-chilling true-crime six-part anthology documentary series that arrived this June 15 (Wednesday), 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

The Netflix true-crime docu-series Web Of Make Believe digs deep into the internet's darkest and most sinister pits, bringing to light the hair-raising stories of digital deceptiveness and distortion.

The official synopsis for the brand new docu-series Web Of Make Believe states:

"Haunting, bizarre and up-to-the-moment relevant, the series explores consequences of “SWATing”, takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a Federal hunt for the suspect of a brazen IRS heist and dives into Russian election interference. Rich with distinctive characters and surprising plotlines, reality is distorted when the ordinary American household collides with a chaotic web of misinformation."

Episode 1 of Web Of Make Believe gave the audience insight into a heart-wrenching case chronicling the unfortunate demise of 28-year-old Andrew Finch. The incident occurred due to a fake 911 call by gamer Tyler Barriss regarding dangerous activities at Andrew Finch's location in Wichita, Kansas.

Since the arrival of Episode 1 of the docu-series, viewers have wanted to learn all about the dreadful incident and where the sinister gamer is now. In this piece, we'll find out all about the case and the whereabouts of Tyler Barriss.

Know all about the spine-chilling "Swatting" case and whereabouts of Tyler Barriss as Web Of Make Believe streams on Netflix

Who is Tyler Barriss, and what did he do?

Reportedly, Tyler Barriss is a gamer from Los Angeles, California, who received a sentence of 20 years in prison on December 29, 2019, for fake calling 911 regarding a hostage situation in Wichita, Kansas, in 2017 that ended with the unfortunate death of a 28-year-old man named Andrew Finch.

According to police reports, it all started with a heated argument between gamers playing Call of Duty. 19-year-old Casey Viner was one of the gamers who allegedly challenged Barriss to pull a "swatting" prank on Shane Gaskill, the other gamer.

Unfortunately, the address Viner gave Barriss was Gaskill's old Wichita, Kansas, home address. At the time, the house was occupied by an innocent man named Andrew Finch, who was only 28 years of age and had nothing to do with the game or the gamers.

On December 28, 2017, a fake 911 call was made by Tyler Barriss reporting that he was at his home in Wichita, Kansas, where he had brutally shot his father and had taken other family members hostage at gunpoint.

Upon making their way to the home address given by the sinister Barriss, one of the police officers reportedly shot the innocent man, Andrew Finch, to death.

Reportedly, later on during his trials, it was disclosed that Tyler Barriss was associated with an array of fake calls ranging across Nevada, Ohio, Illinois, Virginia, Indiana, Texas, Massachusetts, Arizona, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Maine, New Mexico, Michigan, Indiana, Florida, New York, and Connecticut, located between 2015 and 2017.

Where is Tyler Barris now?

The notorious gamer Tyler Barris was charged with 51 charges and pleaded guilty to all of them in 2018. Thereafter, he received 20 years of prison time for his heinous crimes.

Tyler Barriss is currently 28 years old and serving his prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Phoenix, Arizona.

Don't forget to watch Web Of Make Believe, currently streaming on Netflix, from June 15 (Wednesday), 2022.

