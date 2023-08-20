Netflix's You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah full cast list 

Netflix’s upcoming film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is set to hit the platform on August 25, 2023. This edgy coming-of-age comedy film features Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, and Sunny Sandler as its primary cast. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is a US teen movie with a runtime of 1 hour and 43 minutes.

The story revolves around two best friends, Stacy and Lydia, who are planning to throw a killer Bat Mitzvah party—a Jewish ceremony for a girl aged twelve years and the day symbolizing the age of religious maturity. While the plan remains unrevealed, they face comedic consequences meanwhile. However, will they still have their party after all? One has to watch the movie to find out.

Directed by Sammi Cohen and written by Alison Peck and Fiona Rosenbloom, the official synopsis of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah by Netflix reads:

“BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything.”

Adam Sandler and other actors comprising of the main cast of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman

Sunny Sandler, daughter of Adam and Jackie Sandler, is known for her previous works in Jack and Jill, Grown Ups, and Grown Ups 2. At 14 years old, Sunny plays the role of Stacy Friedman, who is the main character in Netflix's latest movie. Here, she plans to organize an amazing Bat Mitzvah, but hurdles keep arising.

Samantha Lorraine as Lydia Rodriguez Katz

Samantha Lorraine is an American actress known for her work in The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Kid Stew. She portrays Lydia in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, who is the best friend of Stacy. They plan their Bat Mitzvah together, but the party gets canceled when Stacy discovers Lydia kissing her crush.

Sadie Sandler as Ronnie Friedman

Sadie Sandler, elder sister of Sunny, is known for her performances in Pixels, Hotel Transylvania, and Bedtime Stories. In this film, she plays the character Ronnie, Stacy's sister, who supports her through all her ups and downs. Ronnie comforts Stacy when she discovers Lydia cheating and guides her through the hardships.

Idina Menzel as Bree Friedman

American actress Idina Kim Menzel is also singer and is nicknamed the "Queen of Broadway" for her powerful stage presence during her performances. Idina portrays the character of Bree Friedman in this film — a mother figure who supports her daughter Stacy through all tough situations. Her well-known works include Kissing Jessica Stein and Just a Kiss. She also voiced the fictional character Elsa in Frozen and Frozen 2.

Jackie Sandler as Gabi Rodriguez Katz

Jacqueline Samantha Titone, aka Jackie Sandler, is an American actress and the mother of Sunny and Sadie Sandler. As the wife of Adam Sandler, she is known for her roles in Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, Big Daddy, Little Nicky, and 50 First Dates. Jackie plays the role of Lydia’s mother, Gabi, providing support to her daughter and Stacy.

Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman

Adam Richard Sandler is an actor who began his career as a stand-up comedian and successfully transitioned into the Hollywood industry. The husband of Jackie and father of two daughters, Sadie and Sunny, Adam plays the role of Danny in this film. He portrays a positive father figure who supports his teenage daughter's dreams.

Supporting cast of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

In addition to the actors mentioned above, the supporting cast includes:

Dylan Hoffman as Andy Goldfarb

Sarah Sherman as Rabbi Rebecca

Dan Bulla as Cantor Jerry

Ido Mosseri as DJ Schmuley

Zaara Kuttemperoor as Zaara.

Jackie Hoffman as Irene

Luis Guzmán as Eli Katz

Dean Scott Vazquez as Mateo

Miya Cech as Kym Chang Cohen

Ivory Baker as Megan Levy

Dylan Chloe Dash as Tara

Millie Thorpe as Nikki

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah has already created a craze among the audience, and viewers can watch this dramatic movie on Netflix on August 25, 2023.