“Never going to see The Weeknd the same again”- Twitter disgusted with The Idol episode 2

The expectations for The Idol were never really sky-high, especially now that Succession Sundays have been replaced with The Idol Sundays. But it seems that the second episode of the Sam Levinson show was beyond what the fans had envisioned. Titled Double Fantasy, this new episode premiered on June 11, 2023.

This episode pushed the boundaries of what fans had been expecting from the show and also managed to introduce some cringe-worthy sequences involving The Weeknd, who was one of the primary reasons for the show's anticipation in the early days. This episode has become widely discussed, and not for the proper reasons, due to its s*xual content.

chey ⚡️ @meloismone i’m never going to see the weeknd the same again after seeing these clips from the idol.. i’m never going to see the weeknd the same again after seeing these clips from the idol.. https://t.co/xHv3eG6jpJ

After the character and premise introduction in the first episode, this episode of The Idol focused on Jocelyn's (played by Lily-Rose Depp) diminishing relationship with her team and her newfound affinity with Tedros' (played by The Weeknd) offbeat methods, which were the subject of all the hatred on Twitter.

Fans find The Weeknd's Tedros repulsive in The Idol season 2

Surprisingly, it was only Tedros, the self-help guru and cult leader who seemed to be at the center of the criticism aimed at the new episode. While the initial critic consensus pointed out how the entire series lacked conviction and sensationalized some problematic aspects of the pop star's life, fans seem to believe that it is Tedros' character that is the most problematic aspect of the series.

Many fans even praised certain sequences, including a lot of love for Blackpink's Jennie Kim, who portrays Dyanne in the series. Many even remarked that this episode actually had a lot of matter, but the last quarter ruined everything with some creepy and unwanted sequences.

The final 15 minutes of the show reportedly featured Tedros' attempts at reaching out to Jocelyn in an extremely s*xual way, a scene that has effectively ruined the mental image of The Weeknd for fans.

Hotter than a blueberry flame @CandicemayMay 🏾#TheIdolHBO So I just finished The Idol episode 2 and I realized that everything without Tedros is actually really good. If they focused more on Jocelyn and her team and made Tedros just a minor side character, the show would be So I just finished The Idol episode 2 and I realized that everything without Tedros is actually really good. If they focused more on Jocelyn and her team and made Tedros just a minor side character, the show would be 👌🏾#TheIdolHBO

ミ☆ @lavendermotive oh abel ur over every clip from #THEIDOL looks so badoh abel ur over every clip from #THEIDOL looks so bad 😭 oh abel ur over https://t.co/6XM6j80zYy

Luis @CultureElixir Watching The Idol you can see the crumbs of what the show could have been. Lily Rose Depp is great but can only do so much with what she’s given. Sam Levinson and The Weeknd really bring it down especially this episode.The rest of the cast is great but the writing YIKES. #theidol Watching The Idol you can see the crumbs of what the show could have been. Lily Rose Depp is great but can only do so much with what she’s given. Sam Levinson and The Weeknd really bring it down especially this episode.The rest of the cast is great but the writing YIKES. #theidol https://t.co/zqBJz9eTqz

luna 🌙 @landonkingx #THEIDOL is good when it’s just focused on jocelyn’s life and breakdown. the last 20minutes actually traumatised me cause of the weeknd’s cringe acting. will never forgive sam levinson for adding that weird shit and ruining the show 🤢 #THEIDOL is good when it’s just focused on jocelyn’s life and breakdown. the last 20minutes actually traumatised me cause of the weeknd’s cringe acting. will never forgive sam levinson for adding that weird shit and ruining the show 🤢 https://t.co/dKXvSPlGfq

lover girl @dreamycls my review of the idol is jocelyn needs therapy and the weeknd should be in jail my review of the idol is jocelyn needs therapy and the weeknd should be in jail

Ron @midnightstrack2 call me the weeknd on the idol coz i don’t know how to ACT right now- call me the weeknd on the idol coz i don’t know how to ACT right now- https://t.co/mrPNGyGClO

The Idol still has four episodes to go before it wraps up for the season. There has been no confirmation whether the series will return for a second season. Though it seems that the series is unanimously hated across the globe, it is also one of the most-watched and best-trending shows right now. If this continues, then The Idol is bound to return for another season.

The show also stars Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria. The third episode of the show will premiere on June 18, 2023.

