New Amsterdam fans bid the series a tearful goodbye after emotional finale

New Amsterdam recently wrapped up its final season, much to the sadness of its loyal fans. The show, based on Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer, concluded its fifth and final season on January 17, 2023. Though all the major characters got a deserving ending, fans were heartbroken about saying goodbye to Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and his crew.
The final episode was titled How Can I Help? and it received heaps of love from viewers across the world. The show was highly successful among network television fans, going through numerous content and setting changes over the years. One fan summed up the emotion floating around the internet with a Tweet, saying:
"I’m sad to see @NewAmsterdam end. It brought me laughs, tears and every emotion in between. Thank you @nbc for bringing us such a touching show. I’ll miss it. #NewAmsterdam."
Fans get emotional as New Amsterdam comes to an end
When a show does fairly well throughout its lifetime and ends before things get too stale, they are remembered with fondness. This was the case with New Amsterdam. Though the plot of the show sometimes felt stagnant in the previous season, it never lost its charm, and that is the reason so many fans are recalling what they loved about the show.
Twitter was flooded with reactions from fans who had just witnessed an era come to an end.
Fans were not only heartbroken by the ending of the NBC show but were also quite surprised by the decision to make Luna Goodwin (Nora Clow) the director of the hospital.
David Schulner, the executive producer of New Amsterdam, previously spoke to E! and shed light on the finale of the show.
He said:
"My 11-year-old daughter [Ella] came up with the finale of Luna being the medical director. I was like, 'Okay 11-year-old daughter, you eat your Cheerios and I'll do the writing, thank you very much.' Then Laura Valdivia—one of our writers—said, 'Am I crazy, but I think Luna should be the medical director at the end?'"
Schulner further explained:
"Once we knew that essentially we were telling Luna's origin story on the day she was inspired to be a doctor, we thought wouldn't it be great to tell everyone's origin story...because the thing we wanted the finale to honor was the actors we loved and the characters they created."
New Amsterdam originally premiered on September 25, 2018, on NBC. The series was soon renewed for a second season and continued its journey till 2023. Created by David Schulner, the series starred Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, Tyler Labine, and Sandra Mae Frank.
All the episodes of the popular medical drama are now available on Peacock.