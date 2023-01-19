New Amsterdam fans bid the series a tearful goodbye after emotional finale

New Amsterdam recently wrapped up its final season, much to the sadness of its loyal fans. The show, based on Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer, concluded its fifth and final season on January 17, 2023. Though all the major characters got a deserving ending, fans were heartbroken about saying goodbye to Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and his crew.

The final episode was titled How Can I Help? and it received heaps of love from viewers across the world. The show was highly successful among network television fans, going through numerous content and setting changes over the years. One fan summed up the emotion floating around the internet with a Tweet, saying:

"I’m sad to see @NewAmsterdam end. It brought me laughs, tears and every emotion in between. Thank you @nbc for bringing us such a touching show. I’ll miss it. #NewAmsterdam."

Barbi @sum1star I'm sad to see @NewAmsterdam end. It brought me laughs, tears and every emotion in between. Thank you @nbc for bringing us such a touching show. I'll miss it. #NewAmsterdam

Fans get emotional as New Amsterdam comes to an end

When a show does fairly well throughout its lifetime and ends before things get too stale, they are remembered with fondness. This was the case with New Amsterdam. Though the plot of the show sometimes felt stagnant in the previous season, it never lost its charm, and that is the reason so many fans are recalling what they loved about the show.

Twitter was flooded with reactions from fans who had just witnessed an era come to an end.

alexa @stylesmedicina I FORGOT THIS WAS THE LAST SEASON OF NEW AMSTERDAM 💔💔💔

BlueTexan53 @BlueTexan53 New Amsterdam had an awesome series finale last night. Great show, actors and story lines. Bravo! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

Savannahkarabus @Savvyk24 And just like that it's all over new Amsterdam you have my heart forever #NewAmsterdam

Savannahkarabus @Savvyk24 No I can't Luna is the new medical director of New Amsterdam 😭😭 if you need me I will be bawling my eyes out. The way she speaks about her dads time at the hospital I actually can't cope #NewAmsterdam

Fans were not only heartbroken by the ending of the NBC show but were also quite surprised by the decision to make Luna Goodwin (Nora Clow) the director of the hospital.

Savannahkarabus @Savvyk24 Elizabeth telling Max that he will be back at New Amsterdam that he can't leave that place for good #NewAmsterdam

cam ❄️ @scrofantastic



goodbye lauren bloom #newamsterdam



"and somehow, after everything, she still bloomed in the way she was meant to."goodbye lauren bloom 💔 #newamsterdam youtu.be/PEKiBMDXF0Y

T @s3un0 That was a fantastic end to #NewAmsterdam

Savannahkarabus @Savvyk24 That surgery and them all coming together! The sweetest 🥰 #NewAmsterdam

David Schulner, the executive producer of New Amsterdam, previously spoke to E! and shed light on the finale of the show.

He said:

"My 11-year-old daughter [Ella] came up with the finale of Luna being the medical director. I was like, 'Okay 11-year-old daughter, you eat your Cheerios and I'll do the writing, thank you very much.' Then Laura Valdivia—one of our writers—said, 'Am I crazy, but I think Luna should be the medical director at the end?'"

Schulner further explained:

"Once we knew that essentially we were telling Luna's origin story on the day she was inspired to be a doctor, we thought wouldn't it be great to tell everyone's origin story...because the thing we wanted the finale to honor was the actors we loved and the characters they created."

New Amsterdam originally premiered on September 25, 2018, on NBC. The series was soon renewed for a second season and continued its journey till 2023. Created by David Schulner, the series starred Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, Tyler Labine, and Sandra Mae Frank.

All the episodes of the popular medical drama are now available on Peacock.

