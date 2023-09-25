Fans have respected the New Balance brand to be one step ahead of trends and seasons, with the brand announcing the release of a variation of one of its bestselling sneakers. With the help of W.L. Gore and Associates, the sneaker maker has created a unique product— the 610Xv1 GORE-TEX "Raw Cashew."

The new product pulls inspiration from the 2000s trail running and is fitted with durable synthetic to give you lasting value. This release comes when shoe brands have begun fitting up their products with the GORE-TEX features.

New Balance's latest product comes just in time for the fall season, allowing sneakerheads and fashionistas to look trendy and fit despite the coming winter. The 610Xv1 GORE-TEX was released on September 22 and is being sold for a retail price of $170 at their official website and outlets.

A closer look at the New Balance 610Xv1 GORE-TEX

The company's latest brainchild, the 610Xv1 GORE-TEX, perfectly blends New Balance's heavily layered aesthetic and neutral-tinted waterproof panels. The insole and outsole are artfully placed like two parts of a puzzle coming together, giving the sneakers a rugged look.

The insoles and outsoles are fitted like a puzzle coming together (Image via New Balance)

The body of the sneakers is adorned in designs of various shapes, fitting in perfectly with the artful features of the shoes. The shoes are a perfect blend of practicality and vanity. The shoe laces are crisp and thin, with black lace lock adjusters to ensure the best fitting.

The shoe is coated in an overall shade of "Raw Cashew," as the product name implies. The color contrasts beautifully against the butter and faint green hue of the insole and outsole. A peek inside the shoe brings you in contact with the emblems of the time-tested shoe brand and the GORE-TEX, just as you would see on the back.

A closer look at the 610Xv1 GORE-TEX Raw Cashew (Image via New Balance)

There is a bit of action underneath the shoes with a crisscross of patterns adorning the underfoot.

The underfoot of the 610Xv1 GORE-TEX Raw Cashew (Image via New Balance)

What is the GORE-TEX technology?

The GORE-TEX waterproof fabric protects feet from changing weather conditions without sacrificing breathability. (Image via New Balance)

Created by Bob Gore in 1969, GORE-TEX is a renowned company respected for producing one of the best waterproof, windproof, and breathable fabrics for outdoor clothing, shoes, and other products. GORE-TEX technology used in the 610Xv1 helps to make them highly breathable and waterproof.

Adidas shoes that utilize identical tech like GORE-TEX

Other water-resistant shoes selling right now (Image via Adidas)

Other brands like Adidas have adapted technology similar to the GORE-TEX and have presented an array of sneakers just in time for fall.

From left to right:

The Ultraboost Spineless golf shoes are versatile and are not restricted to the golf course only. They are water resistant, come in five exciting colors, and are available for 200 US Dollars on the Adidas website.

Adidas by Stellar McCartney Seeulater sneakers are trendy with chunky soles that scream Gen Z. The pretty sneakers come in black, utility grey, and Hi-res blue variations. The brand emblem can be seen on the insole of the sneakers and provides a colorful contrast against the other shoes' colors. Shop them on the Adidas website for $220 US Dollars.

The Five Ten Freerider Pro Mountain Bike Shoes are sturdy-looking and water-resistant. They come in seven exciting color variations and are available for sale on the Adidas website for 150 US Dollars.

As the hot summer days give way to the fall season and the sneakerheads looking to update their wardrobe essentials to shoes more befitting of the weather, New Balance 610Xv1 GORE-TEX is now available for sale through their official website and outlets at $170.