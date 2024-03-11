New Balance 650 “Hornets" sneakers: Everything we know so far

The New Balance 650 “Hornets" sneakers model is about to make a big return in bright new colors. What stands out the most is the "Hornets" version, which seems to add some color to the well-known design.

New Balance aims to merge innovative exercise features with trendy design. The "Hornets" shoes come in a combination of blue, grape, and white colors and are made of mesh, leather, and plush materials, allowing for air to flow through them. The shoes also feature holes for enhanced airflow, providing both functionality and style.

According to SBD, the "Hornets" New Balance 650 shoes will be released in the spring of 2024. Shoe fans can buy the shoes at NewBalance.com and a few other online stores. In shops, they'll cost $130.

New Balance 650 “Hornets" sneakers (Image via Twitter/@SBDetroit)

There's more to the New Balance 650 "Hornets" sneakers than meets the eye. They are performance-oriented. Breathable mesh, leather, and suede work together to create a shoe that is both comfortable and long-lasting.

Better ventilation is made possible by perforations throughout the design, which keeps feet cool. The two-tone rubber outsole of the sneaker improves its durability and traction in addition to providing a fashionable contrast.

Although the "Hornets" design is the most well-known, New Balance plans to offer other 650 series colorways in the spring of 2024.

There will be something for every taste and preference among these eagerly awaited arrivals. The 650 series is evolving, fusing contemporary advancements with timeless features.

The New Balance 650 “Hornets" sneakers' past

The New Balance 650 series has a noteworthy history. It is well-known for its classic elegance and strong construction. Since its inception, the 650 series has been popular among both athletes and casual wearers.

Its long-lasting design and cozy fit have withstood the test of time. Over time, the series has received several upgrades. Every version has kept the essential components that define the 650 as a classic.

There's growing excitement for the New Balance 650 “Hornets" sneakers. The colorful new addition to the New Balance collection has fans thrilled. The "Hornets" sneakers are set to become a wardrobe essential because of their unique style and combination of performance elements.

They combine contemporary flair with timeless appeal. Sneakerheads are waiting to experience what more New Balance has in store for the 650 series as Spring 2024 draws near.